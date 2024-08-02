Maxime Bousquet's Clients Are His Muses
Parisian architect and interior designer Maxime Bousquet focuses on the personality of each client and the history of their space, with influences from fashion, cinema, and the art world.
The Milan-born, Paris-based interior designer has quickly become the darling of the European design set. He approaches his work as an eclectic mix of past and present, high and low, all the while getting to the heart of his clients' desires.