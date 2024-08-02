Travel & Living

Maxime Bousquet's Clients Are His Muses

Parisian architect and interior designer Maxime Bousquet focuses on the personality of each client and the history of their space, with influences from fashion, cinema, and the art world.

08.02.2024 by Laure Ambroise
Portrait of Maxime Bousquet by Charles Levai
Portrait of Maxime Bousquet by Charles Levai

Tags

interiordesignarchitecture

Related Articles

living room indoors room furniture interior design fireplace home decor

Travel & Living

Interior Designer Shawn Henderson's Home Run

Shawn Henderson may like doing business the traditional way, but his projects are thoroughly modern. 

11.12.2021 by Dan Rubinstein
home decor dining room dining table indoors room table interior design rug living room plant

Travel & Living

11 French Interior Designers to Follow on Instagram

If you're looking to breathe new life into your home, look no further for inspiration than L'OFFICIEL's favorite French interior designers. 

11.21.2023 by Caroline Cubbin
living room indoors room dinosaur animal reptile interior design furniture

Travel & Living

Interior Designer Fabrizio Casiraghi Creates the Most Charming Spaces in Paris

The Milan-born, Paris-based interior designer has quickly become the darling of the European design set. He approaches his work as an eclectic mix of past and present, high and low, all the while getting to the heart of his clients' desires.

12.22.2021 by Nathalie Nort

Recommended posts for you

Photo via Instagram/@rarebeauty.

Beauty

The Best New Beauty Products To Shop In August 2024

Whether you're hunting for an oil-minimizing powder or a nourishing lip balm, L'OFFICIEL has rounded up the best new beauty products you can purchase this month.  

08.02.2024 by Paige Ganim
Hailey Bieber in Jacquemus at her baby shower. Photo Courtesy of haileybieber on Instagram

Beauty

Hailey Bieber's Butter Yellow Nails Will Be Your New Favorite Summer Shade

Hello, yellow!

08.02.2024 by Billy Flukinger
nice france : nice ville

Travel & Living

Explore Nice, France In Style With These Must-Visit Destinations

See all of the restaurants, landmarks, and hotels to visit while in Nice, France for the ultimate summer holiday.

08.02.2024 by Caroline Cubbin
person human necklace accessories jewelry accessory clothing apparel arm face

Beauty

How to Treat Hyperpigmentation

We talk to the founder of Hyper Skin to learn how to deal with dark spots. 

06.30.2021 by Lauren Gruber
Portrait of Maxime Bousquet by Charles Levai

Travel & Living

Maxime Bousquet's Clients Are His Muses

Parisian architect and interior designer Maxime Bousquet focuses on the personality of each client and the history of their space, with influences from fashion, cinema, and the art world.

08.02.2024 by Laure Ambroise
gel moisturizer : lightweight gel moisturizer : best gel moisturizer for oily skin : best gel moisturizer for dry skin : lightweight gel moisturizer for summer

Beauty

Lock In Your Summer Glow With The Best Lightweight Gel Moisturizers

Beat the sweltering warm-weather heat with these beloved hydrating gel-based moisturizers. 

08.01.2024 by Caroline Cubbin
footwear shoe adult female person woman fashion coat formal wear dress

Fashion

The Chicest White Sneakers for Women to Shop Now

As we carry on with summer 2024 and the search for the perfect multi-seasonal shoe, white sneakers are here to stay.

05.11.2023 by Juliana Bakumenko
Havanna Rose Liu in Chanel, Getty Images courtesy of Chanel

Fashion

Chanel Shows Its Admiration For Dance With BAAND Together Partnership

Chanel hosted a celebration of dance, live theater, and movement with the opening of the BAAND Together Dance Festival at Lincoln Center.  

08.01.2024 by Carrie Wittmer