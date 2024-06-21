Scarlet Lounge Transports You to the 20th Century
Actor Michael Imperioli and wife Victoria Imperioli, an interior designer, transformed an underground Upper West Side spot into a sophisticated art deco bar with light bites.
Actor Michael Imperioli and wife Victoria Imperioli, an interior designer, transformed an underground Upper West Side spot into a sophisticated art deco bar with light bites.
The most successful sneaker of the '70s turns 45 today and between appearances on celebrities, features in movie sets, and references in songs, the iconic shoe has one of the most enduring legacies in footwear history.