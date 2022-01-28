Related Articles

face person human

Beauty

Beauty Expert-Approved Face Masks for Fashion Month Skin Prep

Get ready for fashion month like the pros with these top face mask recommendations from beauty industry insiders.
01.26.2021 by Sophie Shaw
person human clothing apparel dance pose leisure activities female

Be Well

The Best Home Exercise Programs to Try Now

If you're currently working from home, these workout programs will help you stay on track without having to venture outside.
04.10.2020 by Sabrina Abbas
crystal mineral gemstone jewelry accessories accessory quartz

Be Well

5 Meditation Apps to Help You Relax

Deepen your sense of relaxation with these helpful meditation apps.
02.21.2021 by L'Officiel België

Recommended posts for you

clothing apparel person human footwear handbag accessories bag accessory shorts

Fashion

JLo, Megan Thee Stallion, Kōki, and More Take a Ride with Coach

Coach's Spring/Summer 2022 "That's My Ride" campaign explores the House's legacy through a pop culture lens. 

01.28.2022 by Emma Ienzer

Fashion Week

Haute Couture for All: Highlights from Spring/Summer 2022 Collections

The Spring/Summer 2022 Haute Couture collections brought exciting collaborations, extravagant show openings, and fashion week comebacks to Paris Fashion Week. Explore the highlights from the most dynamic runways of the season.

01.28.2022 by Gabriella Onessimo
clothing apparel female person human sleeve woman overcoat coat

Be Well

Use Chronobiology To Map Out A Healthy And Productive Daily Routine

Science merges with nature to achieve a perfect balance in beauty, health, and productivity.

01.25.2022 by Laura Duque

Be Well

Why Honey is Your New Must-Have Beauty Remedy

On the hunt for a glow-boosting addition to your beauty and wellness routine? No need to stray too far for this one—just head to your kitchen. 

09.05.2021 by Anna Cate Meis
face person human head

Beauty

Every Makeup Look from 'Euphoria' Season 2

In between all of the scenes of kisses, tears, and parties, Euphoria's makeup looks still stand out strong.  

01.25.2022 by Gabriella Onessimo
painting art floor flooring

L'Officiel Art

Yves Saint Laurent’s Artistic Journey of Style is Chronicled in Six Paris Museums

A new collective exhibition, Yves Saint Laurent Aux Musées, celebrates 60 years of YSL's design history at the Centre Pompidou, Musée du Louvre, Musée d’Art Moderne de Paris, Musée d’Orsay, Musée National Picasso-Paris, and Musée Yves Saint Laurent Paris.

01.28.2022 by Jennifer Sauer
clothing apparel person human shoe footwear costume

Fashion

Bella and Gigi Hadid Star in Versace's Spring/Summer 2022 Campaign

The sister duo teams up as the new protagonists of Versace's Spring/Summer 2022 campaign.

01.27.2022 by Aurora Giorgi
clothing apparel person human evening dress gown robe fashion

Fashion Week

See the Highlights From the Fendi Spring/Summer 2022 Haute Couture Show

Kim Jones' latest couture collection for Fendi's Spring/Summer 2022 show offers a classic Italian style for the iconic brand.

01.27.2022 by L'OFFICIEL USA