6 Artists Reveal The Detais of Their Creative Process
Artists across painting, sculpture, and installations tell engaging stories that aim to influence the viewer—and culture. Go behind the scenes with Hans Op De Beeck, Otobong Nkanga, and more.
Artists across painting, sculpture, and installations tell engaging stories that aim to influence the viewer—and culture. Go behind the scenes with Hans Op De Beeck, Otobong Nkanga, and more.
With artwork featured in the Aspen Art Museum's annual ArtCrush auction, Brazilian multi-media artist Emanoel Araujo has been on Hans Ulrich Obrist's radar for some time. Here, L'OFFICIEL exclusively publishes a 2017 conversation between the pair from Hans Ulrich Obrist: Entrevistas Brasileiras.