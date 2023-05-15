L'Officiel Art

Must-See Events During Frieze New York 2023

One of New York City's largest art fairs is back this summer, and L'OFFICIEL has compiled all of the events you won't want to miss. 

05.15.2023 by Lina Levein
new york shop shopping mall indoors person bag handbag footwear shoe architecture building
Photo courtesy of Getty.

Tags

Friezenewyorkcitynycartartist

Related Articles

shirt clothing apparel person human home decor hat

L'Officiel Art

Artist Emanoel Araujo Speaks to Hans Ulrich Obrist About the Unthinkable Future of Brazil

With artwork featured in the Aspen Art Museum's annual ArtCrush auction, Brazilian multi-media artist Emanoel Araujo has been on Hans Ulrich Obrist's radar for some time. Here, L'OFFICIEL exclusively publishes a 2017 conversation between the pair from Hans Ulrich Obrist: Entrevistas Brasileiras.

07.26.2021 by Interview by Hans Ulrich Obrist
person human clothing apparel restaurant

L'Officiel Art

Home Away From Studio

While a rash of contemporary residencies have recently popped up around the globe, the history—and significance—of artists communally seeking creative escape stretches far back into time.
01.11.2021 by Ted Loos
furniture person human hammock

L'Officiel Art

What Fatherhood Means to 6 Contemporary Artists

Parenthood has historically been a footnote to the biographies of male artistic masters. Here, six contemporary artists portray the lifelong role of "Dad" and its creative implications.

05.05.2021 by Lucy Hunter

Recommended posts for you

India Amarteifio on the cover of L'Officiel USA.

Film & TV

'Queen Charlotte' Star India Amarteifio is the Queen of Our Hearts

As the star of Netflix’s new Bridgerton prequel, India Amarteifio has found her place firmly in the spotlight.

05.16.2023 by Tyler McCall
new york shop shopping mall indoors person bag handbag footwear shoe architecture building

L'Officiel Art

Must-See Events During Frieze New York 2023

One of New York City's largest art fairs is back this summer, and L'OFFICIEL has compiled all of the events you won't want to miss. 

05.15.2023 by Lina Levein
colson baker jacksonville florida skin person human tattoo shoe footwear clothing apparel

Pop culture

A Complete Timeline of Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox's Relationship

Have the couple finally called it quits?

05.15.2023 by Maia Torres
Rihanna and Rocky on the red carpet for the Fashion Awards

Pop culture

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's Relationship Timeline

Power couple Rihanna and A$AP Rocky has been in the making for years.
05.15.2023 by Alexa Dark
clothing apparel female person human face woman dress skin

Film & TV

14 Photos From Martha Stewart's Early Modeling Days

In honor of Martha Stewart’s return to modeling, we’re revisiting the Jersey-born TV personality’s early modeling days.

05.15.2023 by Noor Lobad
Every outfit from Taylor Swift's Eras Tour.

Fashion

Every Look From Taylor Swift's Eras Tour

See the new outfits she's added along the way. 

05.15.2023 by Julia Demer
Beyoncé in a silver mini dress.

Shopping

12 Silver Cowboy Boots in Honor of Beyoncé's Renaissance Tour

Queen B is back on stage and sparklier than ever. 

05.12.2023 by Faith McGuinness
Wicked cast on stage in green Glinda in yellow dress black backdrop

Film & TV

Everything to Know About the 'Wicked' Movie

Defy Gravity! Broadway's famed Wizard of Oz story, Wicked, is being adapted to film. 

05.15.2023 by José Alba Rodríguez