Tod's Aria D'Italia Celebrates A New Generation of Italy
In a series of documentaries, Tod's Aria d'Italia unravels Italian culture through the stories of eight artists, businesspeople, and craftsmen.
In a series of documentaries, Tod's Aria d'Italia unravels Italian culture through the stories of eight artists, businesspeople, and craftsmen.
The 2022 Cannes Film Festival has officially begun and international celebrities, actors, supermodels, and influencers showed off elegant red carpet outfits. Julia Roberts surprised in a Louis Vuitton suit, while Anne Hathaway reminded us that she is a mega movie star with a chic ensemble from Armani Privé. Keep scrolling to see who else wowed on the Croisette.