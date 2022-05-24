L'Officiel Art

Tod's Aria D'Italia Celebrates A New Generation of Italy

In a series of documentaries, Tod's Aria d'Italia unravels Italian culture through the stories of eight artists, businesspeople, and craftsmen.

05.24.2022 by Alyssa Kelly
meal food restaurant person human buffet cafeteria

Tags

todsitalyitalian

Recommended posts for you

meal food restaurant person human buffet cafeteria

L'Officiel Art

Tod's Aria D'Italia Celebrates A New Generation of Italy

In a series of documentaries, Tod's Aria d'Italia unravels Italian culture through the stories of eight artists, businesspeople, and craftsmen.

05.24.2022 by Alyssa Kelly
bestof topix new york person human fashion premiere red carpet red carpet premiere

Fashion

Daisy Edgar-Jones's Best Style Moments

Join L’OFFICIEL in following the Normal People star and all her best fashion moments.

05.24.2022 by Ona Carranza
Priscilla Presley Young with dog and gloves

Pop culture

Looking Back On Priscilla Presley and the King of Rock 'n' Roll

On Priscilla Presley's 77th birthday, join L'OFFICIEL in reminiscing on her young romance with Elvis.

05.24.2022 by Sophie Shaw
Dress, shoes, and earrings PRADA Bracelets VINTAGE PRADA

Fashion

This Summer is All About Texture, Color, and Shape

On display: A full palette of feelings, with feathers, painterly swirls of color, and voluminous cuts speaking loudly.

05.24.2022 by L'OFFICIEL USA
clothing apparel person human female

Film & TV

Kerry Washington is Leading the Way

With a blockbuster seven-season run on Scandal, Kerry Washington conquered network television. Now, with a full slate of new projects and a busy production company as committed to activism as she is, she’s ready for her next adventure.

05.24.2022 by Alessandra Codinha
Anne Hathaway at the Cannes Film Festival

Fashion

Cannes Film Festival 2022: See All the Best Red Carpet Looks

The 2022 Cannes Film Festival has officially begun and international celebrities, actors, supermodels, and influencers showed off elegant red carpet outfits. Julia Roberts surprised in a Louis Vuitton suit, while Anne Hathaway reminded us that she is a mega movie star with a chic ensemble from Armani Privé. Keep scrolling to see who else wowed on the Croisette. 

05.19.2022 by Simone Vertua
Hailey Bieber does makeup on BareMinerals

Beauty

7 Summer Beauty Buys to Shop This Season

Here are the L'OFFICIEL-approved makeup and skincare products you need this summer before they sell out. 

05.23.2022 by Ona Carranza
clothing apparel evening dress gown robe fashion person human sleeve

Pop culture

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Married in Italy

This weekend, the entire Kardashian family embarked on a weekend trip to Italy to host a luxurious wedding for Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker.

05.23.2022 by L'Officiel Lithuania