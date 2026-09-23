The September 2026 Beauty Edit: All of the Best New Skincare, Makeup, and Hair Launches
From luxe facial creams to restorative hair products, explore this month's latest and greatest in beauty.
From luxe facial creams to restorative hair products, explore this month's latest and greatest in beauty.
At Prada, the skirt was never merely a bottom half. For Spring/Summer 2027, Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons used it as a changing proposition, with its character shifting from look to look through the company it kept.