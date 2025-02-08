Fashion Week

Bad Bunny’s Brother Surprises as a Runway Model at Campillo’s Fall/Winter 2025 Show

Bad Bunny's brother, Bernie, took center stage at Campillo’s Fall/Winter 2025 runway. But this wasn’t his first modeling gig. 

Published 02.08.2025 by Grace Clarke
bad bunny brother model campillo
Campillo Fall/Winter 2025. Getty Images.

Tags

badbunnynyfwfashionweekmodelrunway

Related Articles

bad bunny on stage wearing all white and sunglasses

Fashion

Bad Bunny's Best Fashion Moments

The Puerto Rican artist is an icon in both the music and fashion world. 

03.10.2023 by Nilam Mukherjee
bad bunny in black corset hoodie; super bowl 2024 halftime rumor

Pop culture

Who is Bad Bunny's New Girlfriend?

Hint: She's not so new after all. The rapper and singer recently called it quits with Kendall Jenner, but the model wasn't the only lady in his life.

03.24.2024 by Swarna Gowtham
Left to Right: Julianne Hough, Katie Holmes, Whoopi Goldberg, and Natasha Bedingfield attending the Christian Siriano Fall/Winter 2025 show. Getty Images

Fashion Week

Which Celebrities Are at New York Fashion Week? Bad Bunny, Keke Palmer, More! See Them All

See who sat next to who in the front row and who made surprise appearances.

02.07.2025 by Valerie Soto

Recommended posts for you

Anna Sui Fall/Winter 2025. Getty Images.

Fashion Week

Anna Sui Is Bewitched by Wealth and Another Time for Fall/Winter 2025

The designer’s muse was the “madcap heiress” (or the woman who has inherited unimaginable wealth). This came gloriously alive in Mongolian fur, tweeds, and more.

02.08.2025 by Andrea Bossi
altuzarra

Fashion Week

Joseph Altuzarra Elevates Classic Sensuality with Bold Textural Play for Fall/Winter 2025

For his latest collection, Altuzarra redefines feminine allure by blending rich fabrics and innovative textures, bringing a fresh dimension to his signature sophisticated silhouettes.

02.08.2025 by Grace Clarke
kris jenner sells family home from keeping up with the kardashians

Pop culture

The Wildest Moments Inside the Iconic Kardashian House Over the Years

Kris Jenner is saying goodbye to the iconic home where nearly 15 years of Keeping Up With the Kardashians was filmed. L'OFFICIEL takes a trip down memory lane to revisit the wildest moments that unfolded inside its walls.

02.08.2025 by Grace Clarke
bad bunny brother model campillo

Fashion Week

Bad Bunny’s Brother Surprises as a Runway Model at Campillo’s Fall/Winter 2025 Show

Bad Bunny's brother, Bernie, took center stage at Campillo’s Fall/Winter 2025 runway. But this wasn’t his first modeling gig. 

02.08.2025 by Grace Clarke
katie holmes nyfw looks

Fashion Week

Every Look Katie Holmes Has Ever Worn at New York Fashion Week

From effortlessly cool ensembles to chic statement pieces, Katie Holmes has mastered the art of NYFW style. L'OFFICIEL revisits all of her standout looks from the runway shows to the streets.

02.08.2025 by Grace Clarke
surprising things to know about bianca censori kanye west

Pop culture

Beyond the Naked Looks: Surprising Facts You Didn't Know About Bianca Censori

Bianca Censori has taken over the internet this past week—but how much do we really know about Kanye West's mysterious wife?

02.08.2025 by Grace Clarke
Sergio Hudson Fall/Winter 2025. Photography courtesy of KesslerStudio.

Fashion Week

Sergio Hudson Is ‘90s Fine for Fall/Winter 2025

The runway show started off playing Sade, as if foreshadowing the ‘90s-esque looks and dapper Americana. The designer reveals what else inspired him this season.

02.08.2025 by Andrea Bossi
Lafayette 148 Fall/Winter 2025. Photography Amit Israeli.

Fashion Week

Lafayette 148 Fall/Winter 2025: See All of the Looks

Lafayette 148 distills fashion to its purest form for the Fall/Winter 2025 collection.

02.08.2025 by Grace Clarke