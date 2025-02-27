Brunello Cucinelli Fall/Winter 2025 Finds Harmony in Contrast
From equestrian-inspired tailoring to a rich yet understated palette, Brunello Cucinelli’s Fall/Winter 2025 collection explores the harmony between spontaneity and refinement.
'The Magic of Suits,' directed by Virgilio Villoresi, is a project born from the desire to tell a dream and to reflect the world of craftsmanship that is Brunello Cucinelli. The figure of the tailor accompanies the creation of the tailored suit, an iconic garment that embodies the deepest meaning of the Cucinelli style. We meet with Villoresi to talk about the behind-the-scenes making of this special video.