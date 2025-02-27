Brunello Cucinelli Fall/Winter 2025 Finds Harmony in Contrast

'The Magic of Suits,' directed by Virgilio Villoresi, is a project born from the desire to tell a dream and to reflect the world of craftsmanship that is Brunello Cucinelli. The figure of the tailor accompanies the creation of the tailored suit, an iconic garment that embodies the deepest meaning of the Cucinelli style. We meet with Villoresi to talk about the behind-the-scenes making of this special video.