Fashion Week

Brunello Cucinelli Fall/Winter 2025 Finds Harmony in Contrast

From equestrian-inspired tailoring to a rich yet understated palette, Brunello Cucinelli’s Fall/Winter 2025 collection explores the harmony between spontaneity and refinement.

Published 02.27.2025 by Grace Clarke
43
Brunello Cucinelli Fall/Winter 2025. Photography courtesy of Brunello Cucinelli.

Tags

Brunello CucinellimilanfashionweekfashionweekFall/Winter 2025

Related Articles

coat fashion jacket formal wear suit adult male man person tie

Fashion Week

Brunello Cucinelli Gets a Little More Edgy for Fall/Winter 2025

Titled "Anamnesis," the collection leans into more of an edgy feeling, compared to past seasons defined by a purist form of masculine elegance.

01.21.2025 by Alessandro Viapiana

Fashion

Behind 'The Magic of Suits,' a Short Film by Virgilio Villoresi for Brunello Cucinelli

'The Magic of Suits,' directed by Virgilio Villoresi, is a project born from the desire to tell a dream and to reflect the world of craftsmanship that is Brunello Cucinelli. The figure of the tailor accompanies the creation of the tailored suit, an iconic garment that embodies the deepest meaning of the Cucinelli style.  We meet with Villoresi to talk about the behind-the-scenes making of this special video.

06.18.2021 by Giorgia Cantarini

Fashion

Brunello Cucinelli Debuts New Design Concept Casa Cucinelli in New York

In addition to its newly expanded Madison Avenue flagship, a private client shopping experience, Casa Cucinelli, fully expresses the elements of the Italian luxury brand's lifestyle.

12.10.2021 by Dianna Shen

Recommended posts for you

sabrina carpenter brit awards red carpet dress

Fashion

The Best Dressed Celebrities at the 2025 Brit Awards

The biggest night in British music brings some of the hottest fashion moments of the season. 

03.01.2025 by Grace Clarke
charli xcx naked dress brit awards

Fashion

Charli XCX Nails Naked Dressing for the 2025 Brit Awards

The brat pop star takes naked dressing to a whole new level at the 2025 Brit Awards red carpet. 

03.01.2025 by Grace Clarke
sabrina carpenter brit awards red carpet dress

Fashion

Sabrina Carpenter Stuns in Romantic Pink Alexander McQueen Gown at the 2025 Brit Awards

The pop star proves once again that she's a fashion force to be reckoned with at the 2025 Brit Awards.

03.01.2025 by Grace Clarke
severence episode 7 season 2 gemma director

Film & TV

Fans Praise Female Director Jessica Lee Gagné's ‘Severance’ Debut

In the latest episode of Severance, fans dive deeper into Gemma's story, brought to life through Jessica Lee Gagné’s directorial debut.

03.01.2025 by Grace Clarke
Ferragamo Fall/Winter 2025. Getty Images.

Fashion Week

Ferragamo's Bed of Roses for Fall/Winter 2025

Ferragamo's Fall/Winter 2025 collection channels fluid silhouettes, romantic floral accents, and bold textural contrasts for a modern take on timeless elegance.

03.01.2025 by Grace Clarke
destination fashion shows 2025 cruise 2026

Fashion

Upcoming Destination Fashion Shows in 2025

Get ready for Cruise 2026 collections from all around the world. 

03.01.2025 by Grace Clarke
aimee lou wood white lotus

Film & TV

Who Is Aimee Lou Wood? A Look at the Rising Star’s Most Memorable Roles

The White Lotus star is just getting started. See Aimee Lou Wood's most iconic roles so far. 

03.01.2025 by Grace Clarke
justin bieber birthday justin bieber style justin bieber hailey bieber

Fashion

Justin Bieber's Style Evolution

In honor of the singer's 31st birthday, L'OFFICIEL takes a look back at Justin Bieber's evolving style over the decades in the spotlight. 

03.01.2025 by Alyssa Kelly, Grace Clarke