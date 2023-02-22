Celebs Spotted at Milan Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2023

Related Articles

Dylan O'Brien.

Fashion Week

Celebs Spotted at Men's Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2023

From Giveon to Idris Elba, here are some of the top celebrities attending the Milan and Paris Men's Fashion Week shows.

01.20.2023 by Lina Levein
Woman (L) wears bright pink jumpsuit, woman (M) wears black V-neck dress, and woman (R) wears bronze dress.

Fashion Week

Celebs Spotted at NYFW Fall/Winter 2023

NYFW is finally here which means the city is buzzing with our favorite designers, fashion connoisseurs, and, of course, A-listers. Let's take a look at what all of the celebrities are up to this week. 

02.15.2023 by Lina Levein
Gigi and Bella Hadid in brown backdrop

Fashion Week

Inside NYFW's Most Star-Studded Events

From dinner parties to late-night dancing, take a look inside the biggest events happening during New York Fashion Week.

09.14.2022 by L'OFFICIEL USA

Recommended posts for you

handbag accessories bag accessory purse

Shopping

11 Hobo Bags to Shop the Y2K Revival

Get a relaxed look this season with the latest curved bag trend.

02.10.2023 by Courtney Mason and Faith McGuinness
A model in a grey top wearing a high ponytail.

Fashion Week

6 Beauty Trends From the Fall/Winter 2023 Runways

Including bleached brows and bold red lips.

02.15.2023 by Janelle Sessoms
Turqoise couch, royal blue rug, and checkered art.

Travel & Living

7 Interior Design Trends to Spice Up Your Home in 2023

2023 is the year of reblooming after a long, cold hibernation. Over the past few years, we have turned more towards functionality and simplicity, but, this year, we are filling our homes with color, texture, and ambiance—bringing our spaces back to life.

02.07.2023 by Lina Levein
black hair person hair portrait photography woman adult female cushion dress

Beauty

11 Celebs Who Tried Bleached Brows

Bleached eyebrows will never go out of style.

02.22.2023 by Courtney Mason
The couple leaving a restaurant

Pop culture

A Complete Timeline of Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker’s Relationship

A look at top model Kendall Jenner and NBA player Devin Booker’s sizzling relationship.

07.20.2022 by Willow Rose
A woman in a denim bandeau top and low rise jeans.

Fashion Week

Celebs Spotted at Milan Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2023

From Julia Fox to Christina Ricci, Milan Fashion Week hasn't failed in bringing major celebrity star power.

02.22.2023 by Janelle Sessoms
fashion new york ny tie accessories person suit coat overcoat clothing evening dress premiere

Pop culture

This Year's Biggest Celebrity Baby News

New year, new baby bumps!

02.22.2023 by José Alba Rodríguez
Two people walk in New York.

Pop culture

5 New Celebrity Couples of 2023

EmRata and Eric André aren't the only ones getting cozy this year. 

02.22.2023 by Sofia Mosier