Celebs Spotted at NYFW Fall/Winter 2023
NYFW is finally here which means the city is buzzing with our favorite designers, fashion connoisseurs, and, of course, A-listers. Let's take a look at what all of the celebrities are up to this week.
NYFW is finally here which means the city is buzzing with our favorite designers, fashion connoisseurs, and, of course, A-listers. Let's take a look at what all of the celebrities are up to this week.
Hennessy Paradis celebrated its new campaign, "Paradis(e) Is On Earth,” with the Maison’s first-ever female brand partner, Alicia Keys. Held at the famed Kellogg Doolittle House, the event was hosted in an intimate and extravagant desert setting.