dior cruise 2025

Fashion

Dior Cruise 2025 Explores The Maison's Enduring Connection With Scotland

In collaboration with Clare Hunter, art historian and author of an expansive biography of Mary Stuart, Maria Grazia Chiuri takes us to Scotland for Dior Cruise 2025, illuminating the links between Monsieur Dior, the highlands, and the charm of Tudor style. 

06.03.2024 by Giorgia Cantarini
Dior Men's Spring/Summer 2025. Getty Images.

Fashion Week

Kim Jones' Dior Men's Spring/Summer 2025 Collection Takes Flight During Paris Fashion Week

The Dior Men's Spring/Summer 2025 collection channeled the history of the house while incorporating a new avian motif. 

06.21.2024 by Henry Dansicker
Rihanna for Fenty Beauty. Courtesy of Fenty Beauty.

Fashion

Rihanna Is The New Face of Dior's J'Adore Fragrance

Continuing her longstanding relationship with the luxury label, the superstar and beauty industry mogul has been announced as the new face of Dior's beloved perfume.

06.18.2024 by Eliana Brown

adult female person woman cosmetics mobile phone ring makeup head necklace

Fashion

Summer Fridays Co-Founder Marianna Hewitt Exudes Casual Elegance in Chanel Couture

Summer Fridays co-founder Marianna Hewitt sat down with L'OFFICIEL to talk about her relaxed Chanel Fall-Winter 2024/25 Haute Couture show in Paris. 

06.26.2024 by Carrie Wittmer
clothing shorts person coat pants footwear shoe skirt

Fashion

Bloomer Shorts Are Summer 2024's Most Unexpected Trend

The boxer shorts trend has evolved. Make way for bloomer shorts this summer.

06.26.2024 by Samantha Kim
Balenciaga Fall 2024 Couture. Courtesy of Balenciaga.

Fashion

Balenciaga’s 2024 Couture Show Elevates Subculture to Couture 

The 53rd Balenciaga Couture collection combines innovation and history to reinterpret skater, goth, and streetwear aesthetics into couture.

06.26.2024 by Henry Dansicker
sunburned makeup trend : sabrina carpenter blush

Beauty

Sunburned Makeup Is The Sabrina Carpenter-Approved Beauty Trend Taking Over TikTok

Ditch the tanning oil this season and achieve a summer-ready, sunkissed glow with the help of tactical blush placement and the perfect pigmented products.

06.26.2024 by Caroline Cubbin
Portrait of Andreas Kronthaler, courtesy Vivienne Westwood

Fashion

Andreas Kronthaler Talks Vivienne Westwood's Legacy and His Love of Art

Creative director Andreas Kronthaler discusses his vision for the future of Vivienne Westwood and the brand’s intrinsic connection to art and activism. 

06.20.2024 by Cristina Manfredi
Giorgio Armani Privé Fall/Winter 2024 Haute Couture

Fashion Week

Giorgio Armani Privé Fall/Winter 2024 Haute Couture Embraces Graceful Serenity

“Serene in their beauty, pearls are historically associated with the moon, water, wisdom, purity and love,” said the designer, revealing his entry point to the Giorgio Armani Privé Fall/Winter 2024 Haute Couture collection. 

06.25.2024 by Pauline Borgogno
elon musk and grimes

Pop culture

Elon Musk's Complete Dating History

The new Twitter owner has had a slew of high-profile relationships and love interests. 

09.10.2023 by Dana Perelberg
Chanel Fall/Winter 2024 Haute Couture

Fashion Week

Chanel Fall/Winter 2024 Haute Couture Presents A Fantastical Opera

Sophisticated and theatrical, the Chanel Fall/Winter 2024 Haute Couture collection combines the worlds of opera and high fashion.

06.25.2024 by Pauline Borgogno