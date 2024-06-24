Dior Fall/Winter 2024 Couture Recalls Graceful Athleticism From Antiquity
Ancient athleticwear went high fashion for the Maison's latest haute couture line.
Ancient athleticwear went high fashion for the Maison's latest haute couture line.
In collaboration with Clare Hunter, art historian and author of an expansive biography of Mary Stuart, Maria Grazia Chiuri takes us to Scotland for Dior Cruise 2025, illuminating the links between Monsieur Dior, the highlands, and the charm of Tudor style.
“Serene in their beauty, pearls are historically associated with the moon, water, wisdom, purity and love,” said the designer, revealing his entry point to the Giorgio Armani Privé Fall/Winter 2024 Haute Couture collection.