Dior Men's Spring/Summer 2024 Collection Transformed Tradition
Celebrating his fifth year at the French Maison, Kim Jones honored all the Dior predecessors by incorporating their signature codes in a modern fashion.
Celebrating his fifth year at the French Maison, Kim Jones honored all the Dior predecessors by incorporating their signature codes in a modern fashion.
Often cast in sci-fi and fantasy movies and TV series, Janice Man's performances always left an unforgettable mark. Her fans and followers particularly admire her ability to portray a different array of characters: from princess to mother, from elves to an assassin.