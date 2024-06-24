Dries Van Noten Says Goodbye With Final Show at Paris Fashion Week
The beloved Antwerp designer has bid farewell to the fashion industry at the Dries Van Noten Men's Spring/Summer 2025 show.
The beloved Antwerp designer has bid farewell to the fashion industry at the Dries Van Noten Men's Spring/Summer 2025 show.
“Serene in their beauty, pearls are historically associated with the moon, water, wisdom, purity and love,” said the designer, revealing his entry point to the Giorgio Armani Privé Fall/Winter 2024 Haute Couture collection.