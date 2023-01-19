Related Articles

A model in a white cardigan and off white pants.

Men's

6 Trends From the Men's Fall/Winter 2023 Runways

Including cardigans and jumpsuits.

01.19.2023 by Janelle Sessoms
pants coat person man adult male jeans handbag glasses shoe

Fashion Week

Straight From Milan: Gucci's Fall/Winter 2023 Men's Collection is Here

The Italian fashion house kicked off Milan Fashion Week with its first show after the departure of Alessandro Michele, Gucci's star designer.

01.13.2023 by Daniela Aicardi
paris person woman adult female bag handbag glove hood people hoodie

Fashion Week

Every Look From Givenchy Men's Fall/Winter 2023 Collection

From monochrome to vibrant, Givenchy Creative Director Matthew M. Williams includes an array of designs in his newest Fall/Winter 2023 menswear collection.

01.18.2023 by Lina Levein

Giveon wears a yellow and red striped top with a black jacket on top and black pants as he attends the Prada show at Milan Fashion Week 2023.

Fashion Week

Celebs Spotted at Men's Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2023

From Giveon to Idris Elba, here are some of the top celebrities attending the Milan and Paris Men's Fashion Week shows.

01.19.2023 by Lina Levein
Rosalia on a car singing

Fashion Week

Rosalía Takes the Stage at Louis Vuitton Men's Fall/Winter 2023 Show

The long-awaited Colm Dillane-Louis Vuitton collab is finally here, and the bold, abstract designs are a breath of fresh air. 

01.19.2023 by Lina Levein
Beyonce in her music video for Irreplacable, holding a nail file and wearing a lace corset.

Music

10 Best Revenge Songs For the Broken-Hearted

From Miley Cyrus's "Flowers" to Shakira's "Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53," these revenge songs are the ultimate breakup anthems.

01.19.2023 by Lina Levein
Brad Pitt wearing a tuxedo at the 2023 Golden Globes.

Beauty

The Best Celebrity Hair Transformations of 2023

New year, new hair.

01.19.2023 by Julia Demer
dance pose leisure activities person human

Pop culture

10 Reasons to Love Dolly Parton

On Parton's birthday, take a look at some of her biggest achievements that made the world a better place.

01.19.2023 by Courtney DeLong
person road sign symbol sign people staircase housing house building architecture

Davos

AMTD IDEA Group & The Sandbox Announce the Start of Their Official & Long-Term Partnership

AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE: AMTD; SGX: HKB), leading AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE: HKD), L’OFFICIEL SAS Inc, in partnership with The Sandbox, announce a long term partnership towards creating a comprehensive cultural and fashion offer for the metaverse-based platform.

01.19.2023 by L'OFFICIEL USA
publication person man adult male suit formal wear clothing face magazine

Davos

Jet Settled

Meet Thomas Flohr, the man behind Vista. The world’s leader in business aviation is consolidating its position while owning the challenges of a rapidly evolving sector and redefining the concept of luxury.

01.19.2023 by Rosario Morabito
Margot Robbie in a pink convertible for the Barbie Movie

Film & TV

Get a First Look at the Upcoming 'Barbie' Film in New Teaser Trailer

It's Barbie's world, and we're all just living in it.

01.19.2023 by Samaa Khullar