Fashion

Kate Moss’ Best '90s Runway Moments

A paragon of '90s style, L’OFFICIEL remembers young Kate Moss' best runway looks from the decade.

01.16.2023 by Alice Cavallo
Fashion

2023 Critics' Choice Awards Red Carpet

The stars have officially arrived for the 2023 Critics' Choice Awards.

01.16.2023 by Alyssa Kelly
Davos

Benjamin Eymère & Marie-José Jalou

Meet L'OFFICIEL executives Benjamin Eymère & Marie-José Jalou.

01.16.2023 by Savannah Nolan
Fashion

Sade's 12 Chicest Style Moments

From bold '80s blazers to bedazzled two-pieces, Sade never goes out of style.
01.16.2023 by Alexa Dark
Davos

Where East Still Meets West

AMTD has embarked on a new active role in the cultural sphere with L’OFFICIEL, the venerable centennial fashion media house based in Paris.

01.16.2023 by Lauren Easum
Davos

Calvin Choi: Mission - Imagination - Action

In this incredibly fast-moving highway in which many new lanes are emerging and merging while many are just disappearing, one driver is solidly in control of his AMTD transporter leading the way to many others: Calvin Choi. He is an effective, purpose-driven individual with a clear sense of mission in life and the world.

01.16.2023 by Lauren Easum
Davos

AMTD IDEA Group & L’OFFICIEL Inc. SAS Announce the Launch of L’OFFICIEL Davos

AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE: AMTD, SGX: HKB), together with L'OFFICIEL Inc. SAS, announces the launch of L'OFFICIEL Special Edition at Davos.

01.16.2023 by L'OFFICIEL USA
Davos

L'OFFICIEL Coffee Launches at the World Economic Forum in Davos

AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE: AMTD, SGX: HKB), together with L'OFFICIEL Inc. SAS, announces the opening of the world's first L'OFFICIEL Coffee during the World Economic Forum in Davos.

01.16.2023 by L'OFFICIEL USA