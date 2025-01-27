Jacquemus Returns to Paris Fashion Week with a Nostalgic Voyage Through Time
Inspired by French couture, Simon Porte Jacquemus makes his return to Paris Fashion Week.
The designer is best known for his pastel-colored garments that create trends and drive social media crazy. The Mediterranean, family, love, and irony are the ingredients that drive Jacquemus' aesthetic, and this year in Capri, the brand is fêting 15 years of innovative design.