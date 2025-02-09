Fashion Week

Khaite Brings Leopard Print and Leather Chic to the Fall/Winter 2025 Runway

Catherine Holstein blends bold prints, sleek silhouettes, and sensual details to elevate Khaite’s signature effortless cool-girl aesthetic for Fall/Winter 2025.

Published 02.09.2025 by Grace Clarke
Last updated on 02.09.2025
Khaite Fall/Winter 2025. Photography courtesy of Kahite.
Khaite Fall/Winter 2025. Photography courtesy of Kahite.

Tags

khaiteFall/Winter 2025nyfwfashionweekrunway

Related Articles

formal wear suit fashion person coat face head jacket portrait solo performance

Fashion Week

The Authoritative Allure of Khaite's Fall/Winter 2024 Collection

In quintessential New York fashion, Khaite's latest collection exudes mysterious elegance. 

02.11.2024 by Pia Bello
fashion clothing dress adult female person woman formal wear evening dress

Fashion Week

Khaite’s Spring/Summer 2025 Collection: Chic Meets Edge with Summer-Ready Trends

Khaite brings new inspiration for all the fashion It girls this Spring/Summer 2025 season. 

09.08.2024 by Grace Clarke
Photos by Hanna Tveite, courtesy of Khaite.

Fashion Week

Quiet Confidence at Khaite's Fall/Winter 2023 Show

At a moment where spectacle is everything, Catherine Holstein’s minimalist collection was a breath of fresh air. 

02.13.2023 by Julia Demer

Recommended posts for you

Anna Sui Fall/Winter 2025. Getty Images.

Fashion Week

Anna Sui Is Bewitched by Wealth and Another Time for Fall/Winter 2025

The designer’s muse was the “madcap heiress” (or the woman who has inherited unimaginable wealth). This came gloriously alive in Mongolian fur, tweeds, and more.

02.09.2025 by Andrea Bossi
nyfw street style trends 2025 day 3

Fashion Week

Monochrome Dominates NYFW Street Style

From bold, head-to-toe reds to sleek all-black ensembles and earthy neutrals, fashion week attendees embraced monochromatic and tonal dressing, proving that cohesive color palettes are the ultimate statement this season.

02.09.2025 by Grace Clarke
Khaite Fall/Winter 2025. Photography courtesy of Kahite.

Fashion Week

Khaite Brings Leopard Print and Leather Chic to the Fall/Winter 2025 Runway

Catherine Holstein blends bold prints, sleek silhouettes, and sensual details to elevate Khaite’s signature effortless cool-girl aesthetic for Fall/Winter 2025.

02.09.2025 by Grace Clarke
altuzarra

Fashion Week

Joseph Altuzarra Elevates Classic Sensuality with Bold Textural Play for Fall/Winter 2025

For his latest collection, Altuzarra redefines feminine allure by blending rich fabrics and innovative textures, bringing a fresh dimension to his signature sophisticated silhouettes.

02.09.2025 by Grace Clarke
kris jenner sells family home from keeping up with the kardashians

Pop culture

The Wildest Moments Inside the Iconic Kardashian House Over the Years

Kris Jenner is saying goodbye to the iconic home where nearly 15 years of Keeping Up With the Kardashians was filmed. L'OFFICIEL takes a trip down memory lane to revisit the wildest moments that unfolded inside its walls.

02.08.2025 by Grace Clarke
bad bunny brother model campillo

Fashion Week

Bad Bunny’s Brother Surprises as a Runway Model at Campillo’s Fall/Winter 2025 Show

Bad Bunny's brother, Bernie, took center stage at Campillo’s Fall/Winter 2025 runway. But this wasn’t his first modeling gig. 

02.08.2025 by Grace Clarke
katie holmes nyfw looks

Fashion Week

Every Look Katie Holmes Has Ever Worn at New York Fashion Week

From effortlessly cool ensembles to chic statement pieces, Katie Holmes has mastered the art of NYFW style. L'OFFICIEL revisits all of her standout looks from the runway shows to the streets.

02.08.2025 by Grace Clarke
surprising things to know about bianca censori kanye west

Pop culture

Beyond the Naked Looks: Surprising Facts You Didn't Know About Bianca Censori

Bianca Censori has taken over the internet this past week—but how much do we really know about Kanye West's mysterious wife?

02.08.2025 by Grace Clarke