Max Mara's Spring/Summer 2027 Is Dressing for the Journey
An ode to the strong, adventurous women of the 1930s, Max Mara incorporates a utilitarian feel to its house's iconic codes.
An ode to the strong, adventurous women of the 1930s, Max Mara incorporates a utilitarian feel to its house's iconic codes.
At Prada, the skirt was never merely a bottom half. For Spring/Summer 2027, Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons used it as a changing proposition, with its character shifting from look to look through the company it kept.