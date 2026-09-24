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Max Mara's Spring/Summer 2027 Is Dressing for the Journey

An ode to the strong, adventurous women of the 1930s, Max Mara incorporates a utilitarian feel to its house's iconic codes. 

Published 09.24.2026 by Grace Clarke
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Max Mara Spring/Summer 2027. Courtesy of Max Mara.

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