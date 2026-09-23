A Seat at the Table: Inside Chanel and Tribeca’s Celebration of Women in Film
Halle Berry, Emmy Rossum, Regina King, and more gathered to champion the next generation of filmmakers at the 11th annual Through Her Lens luncheon.
Halle Berry, Emmy Rossum, Regina King, and more gathered to champion the next generation of filmmakers at the 11th annual Through Her Lens luncheon.
At Prada, the skirt was never merely a bottom half. For Spring/Summer 2027, Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons used it as a changing proposition, with its character shifting from look to look through the company it kept.