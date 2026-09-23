Burberry Lets Loose for Spring/Summer 2027

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'The Burberry Trench: Crafting an Icon' Exhibit at the Victoria and Albert Museum.

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Burberry Fêtes Its 170-Year History With An Expansive V&A Exhibit

From the trench to the check, the house's icons are taking center stage. 

07.28.2026 by Malcia Greene
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London Fashion Week Celebrates 40 Years of Innovation, Rebellion, and Creativity

Fêteing 40 years of fashion, L'OFFICIEL explores how London Fashion Week became a unique hub for up-and-coming designers and luxury brands alike.

02.16.2024 by Caroline Cubbin
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Inside Tory Burch's Playfully Polished Vision for Spring/Summer 2027

Set against Isamu Noguchi's Sunken Garden, Tory Burch’s Spring/Summer 2027 collection found refinement in color, ornament, and instinct.

09.11.2026 by Vanessa Woolfolk

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Prada Opens Milan Fashion Week with a Fresh Take on Femininity for Spring/Summer 2027

At Prada, the skirt was never merely a bottom half. For Spring/Summer 2027, Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons used it as a changing proposition, with its character shifting from look to look through the company it kept. 

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Waist Not Want Not: Fall's Freshest Skirts Sit Low

The drop-waist skirt for Fall/Winter 2026 means even the most polished skirts are letting loose and lower than ever. 

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A Seat at the Table: Inside Chanel and Tribeca’s Celebration of Women in Film

Halle Berry, Emmy Rossum, Regina King, and more gathered to champion the next generation of filmmakers at the 11th annual Through Her Lens luncheon.

09.23.2026 by Samantha Simon
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All of the Fall/Winter 2026 Campaigns Defining the Season

As the cool weather steadily approaches, explore the visionary shoots and styles poised to make a statement in the coming months.

09.23.2026 by Caroline Cubbin, Alexander Hernandez Gonzalez, Miriella Jiffar, and Malcia Greene
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Lili Reinhart’s 'The Love Hypothesis' Press Tour Is a Rom-Com Wardrobe Come to Life

From Uptown Girls to an unexpectedly specific Disney Channel throwback, the actress and stylist Ib Abdel Nasser have turned movie nostalgia into a string of memorable looks. 

09.23.2026 by Grace Clarke
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Burberry Lets Loose for Spring/Summer 2027

The house’s dependable outerwear came slightly undone in a collection where flowers, embellishments, and classic British tailoring shared equal footing.

09.23.2026 by Vanessa Woolfolk
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The September 2026 Beauty Edit: All of the Best New Skincare, Makeup, and Hair Launches

From luxe facial creams to restorative hair products, explore this month's latest and greatest in beauty. 

09.23.2026 by Caroline Cubbin
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All Of The Fashion Collaborations Defining 2026

From streetstyle classics to vintage-inspired French prep, these collaborative collections offer new looks you'll want to sport all season long.

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