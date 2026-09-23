Burberry Lets Loose for Spring/Summer 2027
The house’s dependable outerwear came slightly undone in a collection where flowers, embellishments, and classic British tailoring shared equal footing.
The house’s dependable outerwear came slightly undone in a collection where flowers, embellishments, and classic British tailoring shared equal footing.
At Prada, the skirt was never merely a bottom half. For Spring/Summer 2027, Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons used it as a changing proposition, with its character shifting from look to look through the company it kept.