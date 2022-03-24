Ralph Lauren's Fall/Winter 2022 Collection Was A Star-Studded Affair
Ralph Lauren presented his Fall/Winter 2022 collection at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City with a crowd of A-listers on and off the runway.
