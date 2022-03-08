Miu Miu Collaborates with Swedish Artist Duo for Fall/Winter 2022 Show

Related Articles

clothing apparel fashion sleeve person human long sleeve

Fashion Week

Kyle MacLachlan & Jeff Goldblum Walk Prada Men's Fall/Winter 2022

Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons kicked off the first of the physical shows since their creative partnership began. The Prada Men's Fall/Winter 2022 collection was unveiled to the public within the Prada Foundation in a roar of applause, with two exceptional guests capturing the attention of those present: the actors Kyle MacLachlan and Jeff Goldblum, who respectively opened and closed the show and were joined by  the young Asa Butterfield and Ashton Sanders.

01.16.2022 by Giorgia Cantarini
person human

Fashion

Hailey Bieber, Emma Corrin, and More Star in Miu Miu's 'Basic Instincts' Campaign

The new campaign starring Ever Anderson, Hailey Bieber, Mame Bineta Sane, Alix Bouthors, Emma Corrin, and Lee You-mi focuses on the rebellious soul of Miu Miu.

01.21.2022 by Simone Vertua
clothing apparel person human evening dress robe fashion gown shoe footwear

Fashion

5 Miu Miu Spring/Summer 2022 Garments to Wear to the Office

Knitted sweaters, mini skirts, and appliqué dresses are just some of the pieces that you should wear for your return to work behind the desk.

10.06.2021 by Lorena Meouchi

Recommended posts for you

Fashion

Burberry Announces New Collaboration with Supreme

The fashion house teams up with the iconic streetwear brand for its Spring/Summer 2022 collection. 

03.08.2022 by Stevie Rowley
person human painting art meal food

Fashion

The Year of Onitsuka Tiger

Onitsuka Tiger launches a collection to celebrate the Year of the Tiger. Find out all below.

03.08.2022 by Margherita Meda
clothing apparel person human sweatshirt sweater plant

Politics & Culture

How Brands Are Celebrating International Women's Day 2022

Happy International Women's Day! Join L'OFFICIEL as we recognize designers and brands working to honor the incredible achievements of women around the world and empower the next generation.

03.08.2022 by Alice First
milan clothing apparel overcoat coat person human suit

Fashion Week

9 Beauty Trends Taking Over Fall/Winter 2022

From bold eyes to slicked-back hair, the Fall/Winter 2022 shows have been full of exciting beauty trends.

03.03.2022 by Frankie Rowley
hat clothing apparel person human skin

Fashion

12 Female-Founded Fashion Houses

On International Women's Day, L'OFFICIEL remembers some of fashion's biggest female powerhouses.

03.08.2022 by Alyssa Kelly
couch furniture person human cushion

Fashion

HBO Denies Allegations of a Toxic Work Environment on 'Euphoria'

HBO has issued a statement following allegations made by extras and crew members about the toxic work environment behind the scenes of Euphoria.

03.07.2022 by Victória Theonila
paris person human fashion clothing apparel evening dress gown robe sleeve skirt

Fashion

Miu Miu Collaborates with Swedish Artist Duo for Fall/Winter 2022 Show

Miu Miu's Fall/Winter 2022 collection mixed animation with preppy silhouettes and shortened hemlines.

03.08.2022 by Ona Carranza
autumn winter collection bestof topix paris clothing apparel person human fashion robe gown evening dress kimono sleeve

Fashion Week

Every Look From Chanel's Fall/Winter 2022 Collection

Virgine Viard's latest collection for Chanel is a celebration of tweed.

03.08.2022 by Alyssa Kelly