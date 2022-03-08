Miu Miu Collaborates with Swedish Artist Duo for Fall/Winter 2022 Show

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Fashion Week

Kyle MacLachlan & Jeff Goldblum Walk Prada Men's Fall/Winter 2022

Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons kicked off the first of the physical shows since their creative partnership began. The Prada Men's Fall/Winter 2022 collection was unveiled to the public within the Prada Foundation in a roar of applause, with two exceptional guests capturing the attention of those present: the actors Kyle MacLachlan and Jeff Goldblum, who respectively opened and closed the show and were joined by  the young Asa Butterfield and Ashton Sanders.

01.17.2022 by Giorgia Cantarini
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Fashion

Hailey Bieber, Emma Corrin, and More Star in Miu Miu's 'Basic Instincts' Campaign

The new campaign starring Ever Anderson, Hailey Bieber, Mame Bineta Sane, Alix Bouthors, Emma Corrin, and Lee You-mi focuses on the rebellious soul of Miu Miu.

01.22.2022 by Simone Vertua
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Fashion

5 Miu Miu Spring/Summer 2022 Garments to Wear to the Office

Knitted sweaters, mini skirts, and appliqué dresses are just some of the pieces that you should wear for your return to work behind the desk.

10.06.2021 by Lorena Meouchi

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Heeled Flip-Flops Are Summer's Coolest Shoe

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CORTIS Is Coloring Outside the Lines of Y2K Style

The rising K-pop group is giving the aesthetic a thrifted and layered Gen Z remix.

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Film & TV

Meet The Cast of 'Sterling Point'

Get to know the rising stars behind Sterling Point, the latest coming-of-age TV drama on Prime Video. 

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From musicians to actors, the artist has kept much of her romantic life private while showing compassion in her distinct way.

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Lola Tung Embraces Her Edgier Side in Dilara Findikoglu

With a single grey naked dress, The Summer I Turned Pretty star proves her off-duty style has become just as talked-about as her onscreen roles.

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Christie's To Auction Pieces From 'The Devil Wears Prada 2'

The time has finally arrived to embrace your inner Miranda Priestly while supporting two important organizations.

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