Related Articles

painting art floor flooring

L'Officiel Art

Yves Saint Laurent’s Artistic Journey of Style is Chronicled in Six Paris Museums

A new collective exhibition, Yves Saint Laurent Aux Musées, celebrates 60 years of YSL's design history at the Centre Pompidou, Musée du Louvre, Musée d’Art Moderne de Paris, Musée d’Orsay, Musée National Picasso-Paris, and Musée Yves Saint Laurent Paris.

01.28.2022 by Jennifer Sauer

Fashion

Saint Laurent Celebrates 60th Anniversary with Paris-Wide Museum Exhibtion

On its 60th anniversary, Saint Laurent is displaying some of the eponymous designer's most iconic creations across six different Paris museums.

01.12.2022 by Zeynep Yörük
clothing apparel footwear sandal person human shoe

Fashion

Saint Laurent's Vesper Heel is the Shoe of the Moment

One of the most coveted shoes this season is Saint Laurent's Vesper, which was introduced in the Fall/Winter 2021 collection.

01.16.2022 by L'Officiel Lithuania

Recommended posts for you

Copenhagen Fashion Week : Spring/Summer 2027 : Denmark : street style

Fashion Week

All Of The Best Street Style Looks From Copenhagen Fashion Week

Fringe, skirts, and funky headwear are all the rage in Copenhagen, setting the bar high for this year's biggest fashion trends. 

08.06.2026 by Miriella Jiffar
Isabel Marant x Havaianas collection. Courtesy of Isabel Marant, Havaianas.

Fashion

Forget Less Is More: Jewelry Is Going Head to Toe

This season, adornment knows no boundaries. Every part of the body embraces its moment to shine.

08.06.2026 by Angelina Wang
Stoy store in Copenhagen. Photo via Instagram/@stoy_com.

Travel & Living

The Copenhagen Shopping Guide for Fashion Insiders

Navigate the city's fashion scene through its independent boutiques, coveted local labels, and best-kept vintage destinations.

08.05.2026 by Angelina Wang
Natalie Portman for Miss Dior

Beauty

Natalie Portman Welcomes a New Era—For Herself and Miss Dior

The actor, director, and producer opens up about expecting her third child, returning to rom-coms, and the latest Miss Dior campaign.

08.05.2026 by Samantha Simon
A picture of a mouth and teeth with sparkly lipgloss.

Beauty

9 Necessary Products to Fête French Girl Lips

From perfectly-blurred reds to barely-there pinks.

08.05.2026 by Malcia Greene
kylie jenner : kardashian : khy : kylie jenner khy : khy leo capsule collection : kylie jenner brand

Fashion

At Khy, It's Officially Leo Season

From crochet-knit to silk georgette dresses, Kylie Jenner is celebrating her birthday season in style.

08.05.2026 by Alexander Hernandez Gonzalez
pants person walking jeans female girl teen shoe sandal holding hands

Beauty

Keep Your Hair Frizz-Free With These 6 Products

To conquer the summer humidity, L'OFFICIEL has rounded up the best anti-frizz treatments to give you the salon-worthy shine that your hair deserves. 

08.05.2026 by Miriella Jiffar
Samara Weaving shows her baby bump in an off-the-shoulder black bodycon dress with a smoky eye and sleek updo : It Girl maternity style

Fashion

It Girl Maternity Style: The Year's Chicest Baby Bumps

From lavender yacht debuts to exposed-bump streetwear, the pregnancy reveal has become fashion's most-watched moment.

08.05.2026 by Brooke Culp