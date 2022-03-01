Related Articles

Yves Saint Laurent’s Artistic Journey of Style is Chronicled in Six Paris Museums

A new collective exhibition, Yves Saint Laurent Aux Musées, celebrates 60 years of YSL's design history at the Centre Pompidou, Musée du Louvre, Musée d’Art Moderne de Paris, Musée d’Orsay, Musée National Picasso-Paris, and Musée Yves Saint Laurent Paris.

01.28.2022 by Jennifer Sauer

Fashion

Saint Laurent Celebrates 60th Anniversary with Paris-Wide Museum Exhibtion

On its 60th anniversary, Saint Laurent is displaying some of the eponymous designer's most iconic creations across six different Paris museums.

01.12.2022 by Zeynep Yörük
clothing apparel footwear sandal person human shoe

Fashion

Saint Laurent's Vesper Heel is the Shoe of the Moment

One of the most coveted shoes this season is Saint Laurent's Vesper, which was introduced in the Fall/Winter 2021 collection.

01.07.2022 by L'Officiel Lithuania

video gaming person human

Fashion

Alexander McQueen Releases Concept Film for the Jewelled Satchel

Are fashion videos the future of the industry?

03.02.2022 by Ona Carranza
person human female face

Pop culture

Amanda Bynes Follows in Britney Spears’ Footsteps, Asks to End Conservatorship

Amanda Bynes has lived under her mother’s conservatorship since 2013 and is asking to once again be in control of her life.

02.28.2022 by Victória Theonila
person human face clothing apparel

Film & TV

How to Stream the 2022 Oscar Nominees for Best Picture

Watch this past year's best films on your favorite streaming platforms ahead of the 2022 Academy Awards ceremony.

03.02.2022 by Gabriella Onessimo
clothing apparel person human footwear skirt shoe female

Fashion Week

Amelie Zilber Offers Inside Look at the Dior Fall/Winter 2022 Show

From croissants to the catwalk, see how one of Gen-Z's favorite fashion influencers spends a day during Paris Fashion Week.

03.02.2022 by Alyssa Kelly
zendaya arts culture and entertainment london feedrouted_global england person human fashion premiere evening dress clothing gown robe apparel

Beauty

Pisces-Inspired Makeup Looks to Try this Season

Turn heads with these makeup looks inspired by the last sign of the zodiac calendar. 

02.26.2022 by Isabelle Sinclair

Be Well

Everything You Need to Know About Reiki

This form of Japanese spiritual healing is the new health trend that your favorite celebrities swear by.

02.26.2022 by Stevie Rowley
autumn winter collection bestof topix paris person human lighting

Fashion Week

Every Look From Saint Laurent's Fall/Winter 2022 Collection

Anthony Vaccarello debuts yet another collection for Saint Laurent in front of not only the Eiffel Tower but also several members of the Euphoria cast. 

03.01.2022 by Alyssa Kelly
sunglasses accessories accessory hair person human head glasses

Fashion

Designer Serge Ruffiex Launches Accessory Collection

The designer Serge Ruffieux, known for his work at Dior and Carven, has recently branched out on his own with a collection of accessories. 

03.01.2022 by Laure Ambroise