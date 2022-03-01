Every Look From Saint Laurent's Fall/Winter 2022 Collection
Anthony Vaccarello debuts yet another collection for Saint Laurent in front of not only the Eiffel Tower but also several members of the Euphoria cast.
A new collective exhibition, Yves Saint Laurent Aux Musées, celebrates 60 years of YSL's design history at the Centre Pompidou, Musée du Louvre, Musée d’Art Moderne de Paris, Musée d’Orsay, Musée National Picasso-Paris, and Musée Yves Saint Laurent Paris.