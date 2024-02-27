Fashion Week

Saint Laurent’s Fall/Winter 2024 Collection is Defined by Transparency

Saint Laurent’s Fall/Winter 2024 show, held during Paris Fashion Week, allowed for sheer looks to embolden the feminine figure.

02.27.2024 by Swarna Gowtham
paris person fashion clothing footwear high heel shoe accessories belt face head
Saint Laurent Fall/Winter 2024. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Tags

fashionfashionweeksaintlaurent

Related Articles

painting art floor flooring

L'Officiel Art

Yves Saint Laurent’s Artistic Journey of Style is Chronicled in Six Paris Museums

A new collective exhibition, Yves Saint Laurent Aux Musées, celebrates 60 years of YSL's design history at the Centre Pompidou, Musée du Louvre, Musée d’Art Moderne de Paris, Musée d’Orsay, Musée National Picasso-Paris, and Musée Yves Saint Laurent Paris.

01.28.2022 by Jennifer Sauer
yves saint laurent designing

Fashion

Yves Saint Laurent's Signature Looks

With androgynous styles and unique inspirations, Yves Saint Laurent undoubtedly revolutionized 20th century fashion.

08.01.2021 by Matthew Velasco
Billboard with the Saint Laurent logo on it in the middle of a desert.

Fashion

Saint Laurent returns to Marrakech for the Men's Spring/Summer 2023 collection

Set in the Agafay desert, Anthony Vaccarello honors Yves Saint Laurent's love of Marrakech for the Saint Laurent Men's Spring/Summer 2023 collection. Check out every look below. 

07.15.2022 by Skylar Elizabeth

Recommended posts for you

fashion horizontal autumn fashion collection paris coat adult male man person shoe necklace overcoat handbag

Fashion Week

Dior’s Fall/Winter 2024 Collection Celebrates the Iconic Miss Dior Line

In a collection celebrating the 1960s-born sub-label, Maria Grazia Chiuri strives to preserve Christian Dior's goal of empowering every woman.

02.27.2024 by Swarna Gowtham
los angeles dress formal wear fashion evening dress adult female person woman wallet ring

Fashion

Best Looks From the 2024 SAG Awards Red Carpet

Hollywood's biggest stars have hit the red carpet in style for this year's ceremony.

02.25.2024
paris person fashion clothing footwear high heel shoe accessories belt face head

Fashion Week

Saint Laurent’s Fall/Winter 2024 Collection is Defined by Transparency

Saint Laurent’s Fall/Winter 2024 show, held during Paris Fashion Week, allowed for sheer looks to embolden the feminine figure.

02.27.2024 by Swarna Gowtham
fashion horizontal autumn fashion collection paris adult male man person stage floor flooring lighting face

Fashion Week

PFW: All the Best Looks From the Runways

As Paris Fashion Week unfolds, the runway is ablaze with unmissable looks that capture the essence of the season. 

02.27.2024 by L'OFFICIEL USA
Austin Butler, Timothee Chalamet, Florence Pugh, Zendaya,

Film & TV

The 'Dune' Movie Cast Takes Over the Red Carpet

In honor of Dune: Part Two hitting theaters March 1, we've rounded up the cast's best looks from the red carpet. 

02.07.2024 by Grace Clarke
clothing hosiery pantyhose adult female person woman face head

Beauty

Dua Lipa Named New YSL Beauty Ambassador

Already the international face of the YSL Beauty perfume franchise, the singer continues to embody modern femininity by becoming the French House's International Makeup Ambassador.

02.27.2024 by Pauline Borgogno
panoramic view of barcelona

Fashion

Louis Vuitton to Hold Cruise 2025 Show in Barcelona

The Maison’s upcoming destination show also marks its collaboration with the Spanish city.

02.27.2024 by Pia Bello
fashion horizontal arts culture and entertainment celebrities milan fashion week milan coat long sleeve handbag adult female person woman overcoat necklace

Fashion

MFW: All the Best Looks From the Runways

Milan Fashion Week marks the fourth installment to this season's fashion month, here are some of out favorite runway looks that are sure to be remembered. 

02.26.2024 by L'OFFICIEL USA