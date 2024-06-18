Fashion Week

Mads Mikkelsen Exemplifies The Zegna Spring/Summer 2025 Collection's Ode To Silhouettes

For Zegna Spring/Summer 2025, Alessandro Sartori outlines a universe where soft silhouettes and sharp tailored construction exist in harmony. 

06.18.2024 by Cristina Manfredi
zegna men's spring/summer 2025
Mads Mikkelsen on the catwalk for Zegna spring summer 2025 (Getty Images)
 

