Fashion

Ludovic de Saint Sernin's Love Letter to Ann Demeulemeester

Ludovic de Saint Sernin makes his debut as Ann Demeulemeester's creative director with the Fall/Winter 2023 collection during Paris Fashion Week.

Published 03.06.2023 by Alessandro Viapiana
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