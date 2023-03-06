Fashion

Ludovic de Saint Sernin's Love Letter to Ann Demeulemeester

Ludovic de Saint Sernin makes his debut as Ann Demeulemeester's creative director with the Fall/Winter 2023 collection during Paris Fashion Week.

03.06.2023 by Alessandro Viapiana
bestof topix paris fashion adult female person woman male man

Tags

parisfashionweekfashionfashionweekdesignerparis

Related Articles

Fashion

The Best 'Matrix'-Inspired Fashion Over the Years

Red Pill or Blue Pill? 

12.22.2021 by Alexis Schwartz
kendall jenner suit vest

Fashion

7 Fall Fashion Trends to Shop Now

L'OFFICIEL rounds up all the trends you need to shop this fall. 

08.19.2022 by Dana Perelberg
person human collage poster advertisement

Fashion

Storytellers, Image-Makers, Movers & Shakers: The Legacy of Fashion Photographers

From the refined studio portraits of the 1950s to the high-concept glamour shots of the ‘90s, frequent L’OFFICIEL contributing photographers Roland Bianchini, Patrick Bertrand, Hiromasa Sasaki, and Francesco Scavullo ushered in a new art form.

11.08.2021 by Piper McDonald and Tori Nergaard

Recommended posts for you

A model in a furry pink jacket, bra top, mini skirt, and boots.

Fashion

Furry Shoes Are the It Trend of the Season

As seen on the Fall/Winter 2023 runways.

03.06.2023 by Janelle Sessoms
Bob Dylan wears black leather jacket, black leather pants and sunglasses.

Music

Bob Dylan Stars in Hedi Slimane's Latest 'Portrait of a Performer' Series

For his ongoing "Portrait of a Performer" project, Celine's Image Director Hedi Slimane took exclusive photographs of the world-renowned musician, Bob Dylan.

03.06.2023 by Lina Levein
bestof topix paris fashion adult female person woman male man

Fashion

Ludovic de Saint Sernin's Love Letter to Ann Demeulemeester

Ludovic de Saint Sernin makes his debut as Ann Demeulemeester's creative director with the Fall/Winter 2023 collection during Paris Fashion Week.

03.06.2023 by Alessandro Viapiana
A man in a brown top looking at the camera.

Film & TV

7 Things to Know About Pedro Pascal

2023 has been officially declared as the year of Pedro Pascal.

03.06.2023 by Janelle Sessoms
clothing dress formal wear evening dress fashion adult female person woman gown

Fashion Week

Alexander McQueen Emphasizes Subversion With Fall/Winter 2023 Collection

The house highlights its comeback to Paris with a focus on anatomical designs. 

03.06.2023 by Cecilia Corsetti
Cruz Beckham, David Beckham, Brooklyn Beckham, Victoria Beckham, and Romeo Beckham.

Pop culture

Brooklyn Beckham’s Cutest Family Moments

From bike rides with his wife to throwback baby photos, L'OFFICIEL celebrates Brooklyn Beckham's birthday with a roundup of his best Instagram moments with his family.

03.04.2023 by Carmenlucia Acosta
Man and woman walking outside and holding hands.

Beauty

10 Tattoo Artists to Follow on Instagram

Get inspo for your newest tat. 

03.06.2023 by Sofia Mosier
paris coat adult female person woman dress formal wear mobile phone high heel shoe

Fashion Week

7 Fashion Trends From the Fall/Winter 2023 Runways

From leather to long coats to silk, these looks were are the forefront of this season's trends. 

03.03.2023 by Faith McGuinness and José Alba Rodríguez