Fashion

Bella and Gigi Hadid Star in Versace's Spring/Summer 2022 Campaign

The sister duo teams up as the new protagonists of Versace's Spring/Summer 2022 campaign.

01.27.2022 by Aurora Giorgi
Fashion

Most Memorable Celebrity Runway Cameos

Following Dua Lipa's debut at Milan Fashion Week, take a look at some more iconic celebrity struts in runway history. 

10.05.2021 by Dianna Shen
Fashion Week

Kyle MacLachlan & Jeff Goldblum Walk Prada Men's Fall/Winter 2022

Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons kicked off the first of the physical shows since their creative partnership began. The Prada Men's Fall/Winter 2022 collection was unveiled to the public within the Prada Foundation in a roar of applause, with two exceptional guests capturing the attention of those present: the actors Kyle MacLachlan and Jeff Goldblum, who respectively opened and closed the show and were joined by  the young Asa Butterfield and Ashton Sanders.

01.16.2022 by Giorgia Cantarini

Pop culture

Julia Fox Celebrates Valentine's Day With Friends After Kanye West Breakup

Although the fast and hot romance between Julia Fox and Kanye West might be over, it's clear that the actress is anything but phased.

02.15.2022 by Alice First
Fashion

Prada Reissues Bag Favored by Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy

Elegant, timeless and practical, the Prada Re-Edition 1995 bag will soon become your new essential.

02.14.2022 by Pauline Borgogno
Film & TV

Zoë Kravitz Underwent Intense Training to Play Catwoman in 'The Batman'

To bring Catwoman to life, the actress explains how she needed to train for three hours a day.

02.14.2022 by Victória Theonila
Fashion

Meet Emerging Designer & Creative Director Sami Miró

As the creative director of her own eponymous brand, Sami Miró knows a thing or two about style.

02.10.2022 by Alyssa Kelly
Fashion

9 Best Celebrity Runway Cameos

Take a look of some of pop culture's favorite icons who have strutted down the runways. 

02.13.2022 by Stevie Rowley
Fashion

20 of Megan Thee Stallion's Most Unapologetic Fashion Moments

From "Hot Girl" energy to chart-topping music, Megan Thee Stallion's power knows no bounds.
02.15.2021 by Siena Stern
Fashion Week

Every Look From Brandon Maxwell Fall/Winter 2022

In a mix of classic textures and neutral shades, Brandon Maxwell brings an equally classic and fresh collection for the Fall/Winter 2022 season. 

02.13.2022 by Gabriella Onessimo
Pop culture

'Euphoria' Actress Hunter Schafer and Co-Star Dominic Fike Confirm Dating Rumors

The Euphoria co-stars have taken their on-screen chemistry off screen.

02.14.2022 by Victória Theonila