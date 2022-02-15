9 Best Celebrity Runway Cameos
Take a look of some of pop culture's favorite icons who have strutted down the runways.
Take a look of some of pop culture's favorite icons who have strutted down the runways.
Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons kicked off the first of the physical shows since their creative partnership began. The Prada Men's Fall/Winter 2022 collection was unveiled to the public within the Prada Foundation in a roar of applause, with two exceptional guests capturing the attention of those present: the actors Kyle MacLachlan and Jeff Goldblum, who respectively opened and closed the show and were joined by the young Asa Butterfield and Ashton Sanders.