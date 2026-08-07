The Copenhagen Effect: How the City's Unique Energy Is Shaping Modern Fashion
Marking its 20th anniversary, Copenhagen Fashion Week continues to redefine Scandinavian style through sustainability, community, and ease.
Marking its 20th anniversary, Copenhagen Fashion Week continues to redefine Scandinavian style through sustainability, community, and ease.
The Scandinavian girls know how to dress chic—even in the coldest of weather. From oversized coats to perfectly layered knits, Copenhagen Fall/Winter 2026 Fashion Week street style delivered a masterclass in cold-weather dressing with attitude.