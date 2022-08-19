5 Emerging Fashion Photographers To Watch
The industry's biggest names are betting on the next generation of photographers. Get to know them on National Photography Day.
From the refined studio portraits of the 1950s to the high-concept glamour shots of the ‘90s, frequent L’OFFICIEL contributing photographers Roland Bianchini, Patrick Bertrand, Hiromasa Sasaki, and Francesco Scavullo ushered in a new art form.