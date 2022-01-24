Fashion

Fashion Designer Thierry Mugler Dead at 73

Mugler has dressed everyone from '90s supermodels Naomi Campbell and Kate Moss to today's stars like Kim Kardashian and Cardi B.

01.23.2022 by Alyssa Kelly
thierry mugler rtw spring 2022 costume person human crowd
Thierry Mugler and Cardi B.

Tags

muglerdesignerfashionlegendfashiondesignerfashion

Related Articles

clothing apparel evening dress fashion gown robe person human purple

Fashion

See Thierry Mugler's Most Iconic Archival Styles in Paris This Fall

The legendary designer's greatest looks will be on display at the Musée des Arts Décoratifs in Paris starting in September.

08.11.2021 by Alyssa Kelly
Lady Gaga wears Valentino Haute Couture at the 2018 Venice Film Festival.

Fashion

The Best Celebrity Haute Couture Style Moments

From Lady Gaga to Rihanna, see how these stylish stars sport memorable Haute Couture looks. 

08.15.2021 by Matthew Velasco
clothing apparel person human crowd fashion

Fashion

Fashion Legend André Leon Talley Dies at 73

The former magazine editor and friend to some of fashion's biggest names passed away in a hospital in White Plains, New York.

01.19.2022 by Alyssa Kelly

Recommended posts for you

thierry mugler rtw spring 2022 costume person human crowd

Fashion

Fashion Designer Thierry Mugler Dead at 73

Mugler has dressed everyone from '90s supermodels Naomi Campbell and Kate Moss to today's stars like Kim Kardashian and Cardi B.

01.23.2022 by Alyssa Kelly
sitting person clothing pants shoe sunglasses accessories couch furniture jeans

Fashion

Hypebeast Comes to High Fashion: Meet Kenzo's New Artisitic Director Nigo

With his debut collection for the Maison premiering at Paris Fashion Week, Nigo's take on the brand is finally revealed. The streetwear visionary and DJ comes to Kenzo after founding A Bathing Ape, Human Made, and directing Uniqlo's UT collection. 

01.23.2022 by Frankie Rowley
bottle cosmetics

Beauty

Celine's New Rimbaud Fragrance is an Essence of Youth and Poetry

Everything you need to know about the newest addition to Celine's perfume collection.

01.21.2022 by Stevie Rowley
hat clothing apparel face person human senior citizen

Fashion

Read These Bizarre Dress Codes for Royal Family Members

Royalty lives in a strict way and with many rules, protocols extend even to the way they dress.

01.17.2022 by Pedro Buzzatto
person human fashion premiere evening dress clothing gown robe apparel

Beauty

How to Beat Static Hair This Winter

If you've ever lived in a cold climate, you know what we're talking about.  
01.23.2022 by Isabelle Sinclair
face person human nature outdoors female hair water sea ocean

Film & TV

The Importance of Respecting Disclaimers in Media for Your Mental Health

With heavy themes surrounding popular, trending shows like Euphoria, 13 Reasons Why, and more, we analyze why disclaimers are critical when it comes to audiences' mental health. 

01.21.2022 by Melissa Mae
person human furniture sitting clothing apparel chair

Film & TV

Audrey Hepburn Returns to the Screen in New Biopic

The iconic actress is more alive than ever, and this time it will be Apple TV+ that picks up her story.

01.21.2022 by Laura Duque
clothing apparel person human coat overcoat

Fashion

Rick Owens Examines the Egyptian World for Men's Fall/Winter 2022

Rick Owens presents his Fall/Winter 2022 men's collection and the king of avant-garde style is more goth-glam than ever.

01.21.2022 by Giorgia Cantarini