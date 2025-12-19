Fashion

Fendi Fêtes 'Emily in Paris' Season 5 With A Special Capsule Collection

The legendary house has reimagined two Baguette bags and a Peekaboo bag in the show's whimsical, ultra-chic spirit. 

Published 12.19.2025 by Caroline Cubbin
fendi emily in paris capsule collection
Lily Collins as Emily Cooper in Season 5 of 'Emily in Paris.' Courtesy of Netflix.

