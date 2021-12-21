Gabriela Hearst Opens Aspen Pop-Up for Winter
The CFDA Womenswear Design winner hits the slopes in the ritziest ski-town in North America.
While Aspen has always been known as a winter playground for the upper echelon, a clique of high-powered art collectors and curators—and a summer season topped with a high-profile gala and auction benefitting the art museum—have turned this former mining town into a world class culture capital.