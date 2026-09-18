Fashion

Glenn Martens Is Leaving Diesel After Six Years

The Belgian designer will present his final collection for the Italian label during Milan Fashion Week before focusing on Maison Margiela.

Published 09.18.2026 by Brooke Culp
glenn martens closing a runway show at diesel
Glenn Martens closing a runway show at diesel. Getty Images.

Tags

glenn martensdieselfashionmilanfashionweekmaisonmargiela

Related Articles

Richard Quinn Fall/Winter 2026. Getty Images.

Fashion Week

The London Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2027 Calendar Is Here

From Sept. 17 to 21, London Fashion Week is keeping the fashion month rush going.

09.17.2026 by Alexander Hernandez Gonzalez
pants clothing apparel person human jeans denim sleeve man

Fashion

Glenn Martens Talks Taking on the Legacy of Jean Paul Gaultier

Glenn Martens, creative director for Y/Project and Diesel, is flexing his couture chops by creating a one-shot collection for Jean Paul Gaultier.

03.15.2022 by Giampietro Baudo
face head person photography portrait art painting adult male man

Fashion

Creative Dialogues: Glenn Martens and Francesco Vezzoli

A conversation on art, fashion, politics, society and the future between Francesco Vezzoli, one of the most renowned contemporary Italian artists in the world, and Glenn Martens, a Belgian talent who is now the creative director of  Y/Project and of the Diesel brand founded by Renzo Rosso.

04.23.2024 by Giampietro Baudo and Simone Vertua

Recommended posts for you

bestof topix london dress formal wear fashion shoe evening dress person adult male man gown

Fashion Week

All the Celebrities at London Fashion Week

London Fashion Week is officially underway, with stars already stepping out for flagship openings, front-row appearances, and the season’s biggest shows.

09.19.2026 by Grace Clarke
lady person clothing footwear high heel shoe

Fashion Week

Thom Browne Takes Us Into the Grass for Spring/Summer 2027

Thom Browne shrinks us down to size, transforming his signature tailoring through the whimsical world of insects and metamorphosis.

09.19.2026 by Grace Clarke
fashion adult female person woman shoe lady male man runway

Fashion

Erdem Celebrates 20 Years With the Women Who Shaped His World

For his label’s 20th anniversary, Erdem Moralıoğlu pays tribute to the women who have shaped his romantic vision.

09.19.2026 by Brooke Culp and Alison S. Cohn
glenn martens closing a runway show at diesel

Fashion

Glenn Martens Is Leaving Diesel After Six Years

The Belgian designer will present his final collection for the Italian label during Milan Fashion Week before focusing on Maison Margiela.

09.18.2026 by Brooke Culp
fendi fall/winter 2026 collection looks photos maria grazia chiuri

Fashion

Threads of Fate: Fendi's Fall/Winter 2026 Collection Brings Drama and Romance

Debuting Maria Grazia Chiuri’s designs for Fendi, two star-crossed lovers wander the streets of SoHo in a contemporary reimagining of Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet, complete with an Internet-age twist.

09.18.2026 by L'OFFICIEL USA
laura kim fernando garcia : monse spring/summer 2027

Fashion Week

Laura Kim and Fernando Garcia Are Leading Monse Into A New Era

Over a decade on, the creative directors are still full of surprises. 

09.18.2026 by Caroline Cubbin
"La Poupée," 1997

Fashion

Alexander McQueen's Most Iconic Runway Shows

Fashion genius Lee Alexander McQueen was known for his theatrical runway presentations and edgy political collections. L'OFFICIEL rounds up the most memorable runway shows that made fashion history.

09.18.2026 by Gabriella Onessimo and Alexander Hernandez Gonzalez
louis vuitton : louis vuitton jewelry : la damier de louis vuitton : louis vuitton fine jewelry

Fashion

Le Damier de Louis Vuitton Gets Major Upgrade

Eight new pieces will join the maison's fine jewelry line.

09.18.2026 by Alexander Hernandez Gonzalez