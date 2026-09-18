Glenn Martens Is Leaving Diesel After Six Years
The Belgian designer will present his final collection for the Italian label during Milan Fashion Week before focusing on Maison Margiela.
The Belgian designer will present his final collection for the Italian label during Milan Fashion Week before focusing on Maison Margiela.
A conversation on art, fashion, politics, society and the future between Francesco Vezzoli, one of the most renowned contemporary Italian artists in the world, and Glenn Martens, a Belgian talent who is now the creative director of Y/Project and of the Diesel brand founded by Renzo Rosso.