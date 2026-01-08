Gucci's Highly Anticipated La Famiglia Collection Has Finally Hit Stores
The campaign offered a bold, sophisticated vision of Gucci's future—and now it can be all yours.
The Albright family spends $1 million a year on designer acquisitions for their beloved showrooms, the Albright Fashion Library. But it’s their generous spirit that keeps celebrities and stylists coming back… well, that and the vintage Tom Ford Gucci.