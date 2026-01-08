Fashion

Gucci's Highly Anticipated La Famiglia Collection Has Finally Hit Stores

The campaign offered a bold, sophisticated vision of Gucci's future—and now it can be all yours. 

Published 01.08.2026 by Caroline Cubbin
Last updated on 01.08.2026
gucci la famiglia collection : demna gucci collection
Gucci La Famiglia campaign. Photography by Vincent Levrat.

Tags

fashionstyleGuccidemnagvasalia

Related Articles

Fashion

These Vintage Gucci Moments Will Make You Want to Go Back in Time

From Tom Ford's sexiest runway looks to Jackie Kennedy's favorite bag, vintage Gucci always steals the show. 

04.20.2021 by Mina Dragani
gucci eyewear fall 2025

Fashion

Gucci Revisits the ’90s With Its Fall/Winter 2025 Eyewear Collection

Gucci reimagines '90s eyewear with a sophisticated twist for Fall/Winter 2025—think oversized shapes, full-lens mask frames, metal sunnies in a retro oval style, and chic opticals in acetate. One element that’s not going anywhere? The Double Gs. 

09.10.2025 by L'OFFICIEL USA
Alex Consani for Gucci. Photography by Catherine Opie, courtesy of Gucci.

Fashion

Gucci Introduces Its New Chapter Under Demna

With his first collection, La Famiglia, Demna delivers a vision that balances heritage and reinvention, proving the pairing is far from a mismatch.

09.22.2025 by Grace Clarke

Recommended posts for you

gucci la famiglia collection : demna gucci collection

Fashion

Gucci's Highly Anticipated La Famiglia Collection Has Finally Hit Stores

The campaign offered a bold, sophisticated vision of Gucci's future—and now it can be all yours. 

01.08.2026 by Caroline Cubbin
albright fashion library : celebrity red carpet fashion : archival red carpet dresses : celebrities in archival vintage clothing : where to find vintage designer clothing los angeles new york city

Fashion

Inside Hollywood's Favorite Style Archive, The Albright Fashion Library

The Albright family spends $1 million a year on designer acquisitions for their beloved showrooms, the Albright Fashion Library. But it’s their generous spirit that keeps celebrities and stylists coming back… well, that and the vintage Tom Ford Gucci.

01.08.2026 by Faran Krentcil
Celebrity Harry Styles was hit in the eye by an unknown object at her "Love On Tour" in Vienna and doubles over in pain.

Pop culture

5 Celebrities Who Were Attacked On Stage

Bebe Rexha, Harry Styles, and Ava Max among other celebrity musicians are being attacked by crazed fans mid-performance in a disturbing decline of concert etiquette. 

01.08.2026 by Kyra Linekin
hudson williams facts

Film & TV

Everything You Need to Know About 'Heated Rivalry' Star Hudson Williams

At just 24, Williams has emerged as one of TV’s most compelling new faces. 

01.08.2026 by Grace Clarke
chase infiniti age; chase infiniti movies

Film & TV

Who Is Chase Infiniti? The 'One Battle After Another' Star Sweeping 2026's Awards Season

From One Battle After Another to Apple TV+'s insatiable legal thriller Presumed Innocent, Chase Infiniti's 2026 awards season nominations are not to go unseen.

01.08.2026 by Malcia Greene
the pitt season 2 release date

Film & TV

Everything To Know About 'The Pitt' Season 2

Season 2 of The Pitt returns tonight on HBO Max, bringing our favorite doctors back to the screen.

01.08.2026 by Grace Clarke
tangled live action cast : rapunzel live action actresses mckenna grace lola tung : flynn rider live action actors milo manheim

Film & TV

See All The Celebrities Vying For A Part In The 'Tangled' Live-Action Cast

The beloved animated movie is getting its long-awaited live-action remake. 

01.08.2026 by Caroline Cubbin
2026 rebrand trend : how to rebrand for new year : 2026 rebrand reddit ideas template inspiration canva : 2026 rebrand ideas

Beauty

New Year, New You: Inside The Viral "2026 Rebrand" Trend

Gone are the days of the classic New Year's resolution. In the digital age, it's all about total transformation.

01.08.2026 by Caroline Cubbin