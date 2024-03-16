Fashion

Gucci Premieres 'Who is Sabato De Sarno? A Gucci Story'

Gucci gives a behind-the-scenes glimpse into the making of Ancora, Sabato De Sarno's debut collection as creative director. 

03.16.2024 by Swarna Gowtham
gucci sabato de sarno documentary poster
‘Who is Sabato De Sarno? A Gucci Story’ Poster. Photo courtesy of Gucci.

Tags

gucciSabato De Sarno

Related Articles

gulf kanawut wearing a denim jacket carrying a red gucci ancora jackie bag

Fashion

Gulf Kanawut is Gucci's New Thai Ambassador

For his first official appearance as ambassador, Gulf is set to grace the grand opening of Gucci in The Exchange TRX in Kuala Lumpur.

03.04.2024 by Calvin Chong
fashion shoe bag handbag adult female person woman coat high heel

Fashion

Gucci’s Fall/Winter 2024 Collection Solidifies Sabato De Sarno's Impact

Sabato De Sarno's sophomore collection converses with reality without sacrificing glamour.  

02.23.2024 by Swarna Gowtham
model on runway wearing red leather trench coat

Fashion

Irreverent Glamour: Sabato De Sarno Presents Debut Menswear Collection for Gucci

In keeping with the values of irreverent glamour, a proud Italian heritage, and provocation behind Gucci Ancora, Sabato de Sarno presents his debut menswear collection, a line rife with humanity, passion, and natural beauty for the Fall/Winter 2024 season. 

01.12.2024 by Caroline Cubbin

Recommended posts for you

gucci sabato de sarno documentary poster

Fashion

Gucci Premieres 'Who is Sabato De Sarno? A Gucci Story'

Gucci gives a behind-the-scenes glimpse into the making of Ancora, Sabato De Sarno's debut collection as creative director. 

03.16.2024 by Swarna Gowtham
Platform Shoes, Khloe Kardashian for L'OFFICIEL ITALIA

Shopping

Give Yourself a Literal Lift with 2024's Chicest Platform Shoes

The cutest and easiest way to give yourself a few extra inches. 

03.16.2024 by Grace Clarke
Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie. Courtesy of Getty Images.

Shopping

Shop These Y2K Outfits For Summer

The '00s revival is the trend that keeps on giving. Discover where to keep shopping for those bold Y2K outfits.

03.16.2024 by Trinidad Alamos
large clutch milan fashion week

Fashion

How to Style the Large Clutch Trend

With appearances both on and off the runway, the large clutch trend is here to stay. 

02.26.2024
rege jean page in white pleated suit looking at the camera

Pop culture

Regé Jean-Page is the Most Handsome Man in the World, According to Science

Find out how the actor's face was measured for almost absolute symmetry.

01.30.2023 by L'Officiel Hommes Brasil
Bella Hadid in green top laying on bed with fresh skin and blonde hair.

Pop culture

According to Science, Bella Hadid is the Most Beautiful Woman in the World

Find out how the supermodel's face was measured for almost absolute symmetry, deeming her the most beautiful woman.

06.30.2023 by Pauline Borgogno and Alexa Hempel
Usher and Jennifer Goicoechea.

Pop culture

The Biggest Celebrity Weddings of 2024

From an R&B icon's Las Vegas wedding to a supermodel's intimate courthouse union, each of these stars stylishly said "I do!" in 2024.

03.15.2024 by Juliana Guarracino
Lindsay Lohan

Film & TV

Lindsay Lohan's New Film Is the Perfect Spring Rom-Com

Lindsey Lohan stars in Netflix's newest romantic comedy.

03.15.2024 by Swarna Gowtham