Gucci Premieres 'Who is Sabato De Sarno? A Gucci Story'
Gucci gives a behind-the-scenes glimpse into the making of Ancora, Sabato De Sarno's debut collection as creative director.
In keeping with the values of irreverent glamour, a proud Italian heritage, and provocation behind Gucci Ancora, Sabato de Sarno presents his debut menswear collection, a line rife with humanity, passion, and natural beauty for the Fall/Winter 2024 season.