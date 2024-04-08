Jay Chou and Hannah Quinlivan Are Fashion’s Biggest Power Couple
At Paris Fashion Week, the It-couple made appearances at both Chanel and Dior's Paris Fall/Winter 2024 shows.
After being announced as a brand ambassador for Dior, the record label of the King of Mandopop and JR Yang has signed an agreement with Universal Music Greater China. After the release of the 2023 Christmas single entitled "Christmas Star," his latest projects also include the Jay Chou x PSG x Nobis collaboration.