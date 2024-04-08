Fashion

Jay Chou and Hannah Quinlivan Are Fashion’s Biggest Power Couple

At Paris Fashion Week, the It-couple made appearances at both Chanel and Dior's Paris Fall/Winter 2024 shows. 

04.09.2024 by Audrey Tsang
Jay Chou and Hannah Quinlivan

