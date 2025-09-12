Fashion

L'HISTOIRE: Lady Gaga’s Infamous Meat Dress at the 2010 VMAs

15 years later, Lady Gaga's meat dress remains one of pop culture's most unforgettable—and divisive—fashion moments. 

Published 09.12.2025 by Willa Dana
Lady Gaga attending the 2010 MTV Video Music Awards
Lady Gaga attending the 2010 MTV Video Music Awards. Getty Images.

Tags

Lady Gagafashion historyRed Carpet2010s

Related Articles

kirsten dunst bring it on premiere : kirsten dunst 2000s style

Fashion

L'HISTOIRE: At The 'Bring It On' Premiere, Kirsten Dunst Was The Ultimate Cool Girl

At the film's premiere in August 2000, superstar and style savant Kirsten Dunst certainly brought her A game with a look we're still thinking about 25 years later. 

08.22.2025 by Caroline Cubbin
serena williams tennis

Fashion

L'HISTOIRE: How Serena Williams’ 2004 US Open Denim Skirt Became a Fashion Legacy

At the 2004 US Open, Williams rocked a denim skirt, studded Nike tank, and even custom tennis boots—an iconic look she calls her all-time favorite, with roots in Agassi’s rebellious style.

08.21.2025 by Grace Clarke
lady gaga sequin exagerrated shoulder top with white pants

Music

The New Lady Gaga Album Is On the Way

Big news, Little Monsters! Lady Gaga's sixth studio album is coming sooner than you think. 

06.18.2024 by Pia Bello

Recommended posts for you

ashlynn park in a black top smiling at the camera.

Fashion

Designer Ashlynn Park is Bringing Craftsmanship Back, One Stitch at a Time

Piece by piece, detail by detail, Ashlynn Park builds her brand.

09.12.2025 by Aemilia Madden
calvin klein ss26 nyfw

Fashion Week

Calvin Klein's Spring/Summer 2026 Collection Was Playful, Yet Polished

In the label's latest line, we saw a range of pieces, all the way from sensible to sensual. 

09.12.2025 by Caroline Cubbin
snl cast members returning : snl cast members season 51 : bowen yang snl : michael che snl

Film & TV

Which 'Saturday Night Live' Favorites Are Returning For Season 51?

While the past few weeks have seen a series of fan-favorite SNL cast members and players exit the comedy show, fear not—some of the series' most beloved are here to stay.

09.12.2025 by Caroline Cubbin
saturday night live cast exits 2025 : snl cast leaving season 51

Film & TV

'SNL' is Officially Entering a New Chapter—See The Stars Leaving Ahead of Next Season

Though many fan-favorite cast members are expected to stay on for Saturday Night Live Season 51, some beloved players, writers, and staff members are saying goodbye to the long-running comedy show—much to the chagrin of the Internet. 

09.12.2025 by L'OFFICIEL USA
la prairie gold essence

Beauty

Meet La Prairie’s Gold-Infused Skincare Breakthrough

Pure Gold Essence targets age-related hormonal changes in the skin with soothing hydration and clinically proven results.

09.12.2025 by Andrea Bossi, Grace Clarke
manolo blahnik

Fashion

Manolo Blahnik Isn't Interested in Following Trends

The legendary designer opens up to L’OFFICIEL about his design process, legacy, and lifelong fascination with Marie Antoinette.

09.12.2025 by Samantha Simon
Lady Gaga attending the 2010 MTV Video Music Awards

Fashion

L'HISTOIRE: Lady Gaga’s Infamous Meat Dress at the 2010 VMAs

15 years later, Lady Gaga's meat dress remains one of pop culture's most unforgettable—and divisive—fashion moments. 

09.12.2025 by Willa Dana
michael kors spring/summer 2026

Fashion Week

Michael Kors Spring/Summer 2026: Breezy Neutrals and Boho Details

The designer leaned into warm neutrals, fluid silhouettes, and bold accessories, putting a breezy spin on boho chic at New York Fashion Week.

09.12.2025 by L'OFFICIEL USA