L'HISTOIRE: Lady Gaga’s Infamous Meat Dress at the 2010 VMAs
15 years later, Lady Gaga's meat dress remains one of pop culture's most unforgettable—and divisive—fashion moments.
15 years later, Lady Gaga's meat dress remains one of pop culture's most unforgettable—and divisive—fashion moments.
Though many fan-favorite cast members are expected to stay on for Saturday Night Live Season 51, some beloved players, writers, and staff members are saying goodbye to the long-running comedy show—much to the chagrin of the Internet.