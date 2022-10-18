Fashion

How Interior Designer Lee Broom Brings His Fashion Flair to Home Decor

Peek inside Lee Broom's collection of furniture and lighting decor from the Divine Inspiration exhibition in Milan.  

Published 10.18.2022 by Dan Rubinstein
Lee Broom with Chant lights at Divine Inspiration exhibition in Milan, 2022. Photography by Luke Hayes.
Lee Broom with Chant lights at Divine Inspiration exhibition in Milan, 2022. Photography by Luke Hayes.

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fashionhomedecorfurnitureactordesigner

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