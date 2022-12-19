Longines' Master Collection is the Embodiment of Elegance and Class
Longines introduces new, more delicate versions of its storied watches. Its latest Master Collection combines timeless pieces with quality and striking visual presence.
Longines introduces new, more delicate versions of its storied watches. Its latest Master Collection combines timeless pieces with quality and striking visual presence.
Bvlgari's Octo Finissimo Perpetual Calendar won the grand prize at the Geneva Watchmaking Grand Prix, proving that eye-catching design and finesse are two perfectly compatible concepts. Once again, the Italian brand demonstrates that when it comes to watchmaking, everything is a question of contextualization and, above all, good timing.