Can You Recognize Pete Davidson Without Tattoos in His New Reformation Campaign?
The comedian strips down to bare skin in Reformation's Valentine's Day-timed campaign, flaunting his newly tattoo-free body.
The comedian strips down to bare skin in Reformation's Valentine's Day-timed campaign, flaunting his newly tattoo-free body.
Before embracing a clean slate, Pete Davidson was known for his extensive tattoo collection, with over 200 designs covering his body. As he nears the end of his tattoo removal journey, L’OFFICIEL looks back at his most memorable ink.