Get Ready for Spring/Summer 2025 With These Must-Have Colors
From baby pink to bold pops of orange, L'OFFICIEL has all the color trends from the Spring/Summer 2025 runways.
From baby pink to bold pops of orange, L'OFFICIEL has all the color trends from the Spring/Summer 2025 runways.
From Versace's Medusa logo to its famed '90s bondage collection, founding designer Gianni Versace's lasting mark on the Italian fashion house lives on through public memory, the cyclical nature of fashion trends, and his sister, the iconic Donatella Versace.