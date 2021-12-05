#L'OFFICIEL100: The Art of Fashion
From the beginning, fashion and art have intermingled, giving creativity and innovation a place in our everyday lives.
Many artists have left their mark on L’OFFICIEL in its 100 years of publishing. But three historic illustrators, Pierre-Armand Covillot, S. Chompré, and Léon Benigni, revolutionized the way women were portrayed in magazines—and the way women saw themselves reflected back.