Who's Taking Over As Creative Director At Versace?
If insider sources and industry talk are to be trusted, Pieter Mulier of Alaïa may be next in line.
If insider sources and industry talk are to be trusted, Pieter Mulier of Alaïa may be next in line.
From Versace's Medusa logo to its famed '90s bondage collection, founding designer Gianni Versace's lasting mark on the Italian fashion house lives on through public memory, the cyclical nature of fashion trends, and his sister, the iconic Donatella Versace.