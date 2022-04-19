Tiffany & Co.'s Victoria Reynolds Talks a Rapidly Changing Industry
After seeing the jewelry world change over the last three decades, Victoria Reynolds describes her intangible connection with Tiffany & Co.
The world of jewelry was, for a long time, the domain of men. But throughout the twentieth century, exceptional women have taken control and revolutionized the codes of the most prestigious houses. Meet the women who changed it all.