Fashion

Tiffany & Co.'s Victoria Reynolds Talks a Rapidly Changing Industry

After seeing the jewelry world change over the last three decades, Victoria Reynolds describes her intangible connection with Tiffany & Co. 

Published 04.18.2022 by Hillary Kang
Last updated on 04.27.2022
 
 
 

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sustainablefashion historyjewelrycollectionjewelleryjewelryjewels

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