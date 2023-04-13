Related Articles

Cannes Film Festival 2022: See All the Best Red Carpet Looks

The 2022 Cannes Film Festival has officially begun and international celebrities, actors, supermodels, and influencers showed off elegant red carpet outfits. Julia Roberts surprised in a Louis Vuitton suit, while Anne Hathaway reminded us that she is a mega movie star with a chic ensemble from Armani Privé. Keep scrolling to see who else wowed on the Croisette. 

05.19.2022 by Simone Vertua
clothing apparel suit overcoat coat person human pedestrian tuxedo

Fashion

The Chicest Cannes Film Festival Red Carpet Looks of All Time

As the 2022 Cannes Film Festival begins, L'OFFICIEL celebrates more than 75 years of iconic fashion.

05.14.2020 by Juliana Bakumenko and Felicity Cain
cannes person human paparazzi fashion premiere sunglasses accessories accessory red carpet red carpet premiere

Pop culture

Highlights from the 2021 Cannes Film Festival

From the premiere of The French Dispatch to Bella Hadid's daring Schiaparelli look, check out these must-see moments from the 2021 Cannes Film Festival.

07.17.2021 by Alyssa Kelly

