Film & TV
From her silver screen lineage, actress Alice Braga finds familiar inspiration in each new project. She speaks with L'OFFICIEL about her latest role, the Luca Guadagnino-directed "We Are Who We Are."
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Lily Collins Speaks to Alber Elbaz About Beginning New Chapters in Film and Fashion
With David Fincher’s ‘Mank’ out this week, coverstar Lily Collins rendezvouses with L’OFFICIEL and fashion legend Alber Elbaz to consider the extraordinary influence of ‘Emily in Paris’ and both creatives’ bright future ahead.
Film & TV
Lily Collins Collaborates with Sam Taylor-Johnson and Alber Elbaz for L'OFFICIEL
Reflecting on "Emily in Paris" and previewing her upcoming David Fincher flick "Mank," Lily Collins fronts the Global Winter 2020 issue, an edition of the magazine about entertainment, art, and the return to nature.