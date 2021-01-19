Film & TV
From "The Queen's Gambit" to "Bridgerton," these film and TV titles brought not only captivating stories and steamy romances, but also a myriad of hair moments worthy of replicating.
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Film & TV
'Bridgerton' Costume Designer Brings High Fashion Influences to Shonda Rhimes' Regency Era
In celebration of Bridgerton's second season premiere, L'OFFICIEL looks back on an interview with costume designer Ellen Mirojnick prior to the show's debut in 2020 about how she brought a modern twist to 1800s Regency fashion.