Film & TV

What to Expect for 'Bridgerton' Season 2

Eager to find out who Anthony's new consort will be or what happens with Daphne and the Duke of Hastings? Here's everything we know about "Bridgerton" Season 2.
Published 02.16.2021 by Francesca Brusa
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'Bridgerton' Star Phoebe Dynevor is Breaking Through

L’OFFICIEL’s February 2021 digital coverstar offered a smart candor to Daphne Bridgerton on Netflix’s hit show, navigating themes of gossip, sex, and high society. What’s next for the young, fashionable Phoebe Dynevor? The world, of course.
03.15.2021 by Sarah Fones
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Meet the Cast of Shonda Rhimes' New Netflix Show 'Bridgerton'

"Gossip Girl" meets "Harlots" in Shonda Rhimes' new period drama about the ins and outs of London's high society. To learn more about the actors behind the hit Netflix show, here's everything you need to know about the cast of "Bridgerton."
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'Bridgerton' Costume Designer Brings High Fashion Influences to Shonda Rhimes' Regency Era

In celebration of Bridgerton's second season premiere, L'OFFICIEL looks back on an interview with costume designer Ellen Mirojnick prior to the show's debut in 2020 about how she brought a modern twist to 1800s Regency fashion.

03.25.2022 by Sophie Shaw

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