Film & TV

All the Stars Were Out For Brunello Cucinelli's Documentary Screening in NYC

At the Lincoln Center, our favorite style muses, actors, and famous friends of the label came together to fête the film. 

Published 04.16.2026 by Caroline Cubbin
Last updated on 04.16.2026
brunello cucinelli film screening nyc
Grace Gummer and Dree Hemingway at the Brunello Cucinelli Gala Screening in NYC. Courtesy of Courtesy of BFA for Brunello Cucinelli.

Tags

filmsdocumentaryBrunello Cucinellinyc

Related Articles

Fashion

Face to Face With Carolina Cucinelli

Carolina Cucinelli, together with Alessio Piastrelli of the Brunello Cucinelli Men's Style Team, tells L'OFFICIEL about new projects dedicated to the world of tailoring and the launch of 'The Magic of Suits,' an artistic video revealing the magic of the Made in Solomeo suit.

06.15.2021 by Giorgia Cantarini

Fashion

Brunello Cucinelli Debuts New Design Concept Casa Cucinelli in New York

In addition to its newly expanded Madison Avenue flagship, a private client shopping experience, Casa Cucinelli, fully expresses the elements of the Italian luxury brand's lifestyle.

12.10.2021 by Dianna Shen
brunello

Fashion Week

Brunello Cucinelli Fall/Winter 2025 Finds Harmony in Contrast

From equestrian-inspired tailoring to a rich yet understated palette, Brunello Cucinelli’s Fall/Winter 2025 collection explores the harmony between spontaneity and refinement.

02.27.2025 by Grace Clarke

Recommended posts for you

spring/summer 2026 campaigns

Fashion

All The Spring/Summer 2026 Campaigns To Keep On Your Radar

This season boasts visionary new designs from the industry's leading creative forces.

04.16.2026 by Caroline Cubbin
Photographed by Sharon Radisch for L'OFFICIEL USA September 2025 Issue

Shopping

Because Mom Deserves the Best: The Ultimate Luxury Gift Guide for the Stylish Mother

From hosting essentials to designer bags, the options are as endless as a mother’s love.

04.16.2026 by Trinidad Alamos and Mélanie Read
brunello cucinelli film screening nyc

Film & TV

All the Stars Were Out For Brunello Cucinelli's Documentary Screening in NYC

At the Lincoln Center, our favorite style muses, actors, and famous friends of the label came together to fête the film. 

04.16.2026 by Caroline Cubbin
focker in law movie : focker in law cast plot release date

Film & TV

Everything to Know About 'Focker-in-Law'

The highly anticipated comedy film is almost here—see all of the details you need to know ahead of its release. 

04.16.2026 by Caroline Cubbin
Olivia Rodrigo in a silver mini dress.

Pop culture

Are Olivia Rodrigo and Cameron Winter Dating? The Internet Thinks So

The pop star was spotted at dinner with the Geese frontman just days before dropping her new single “drop dead”—and naturally, the rumors are already spiraling.

04.16.2026 by Grace Clarke
duet person adult female woman dress formal wear bracelet lady fashion

Film & TV

The Highest-Grossing Films of All Time, Ranked

A look at the films that have defined global box office history, and how they reshaped modern cinema.

04.16.2026 by Evelyn Feldman
salone del mobile 2026 : milan design week 2026

L'Officiel Art

All the Fashion Happenings to Know at Salone del Mobile 2026

Milan Design Week 2026 is here, and with it come the most coveted fashion exhibits, collaborations, and collections.

04.16.2026 by Malcia Greene
beach read movie cast : beach read cast : emily henry beach read : beach read movie release date cast plot

Film & TV

The Movie Adaptation of Emily Henry's 'Beach Read' Gets A Star-Studded Cast

The beloved book is finally coming to life on the silver screen—see who's playing your favorite characters. 

04.15.2026 by Caroline Cubbin