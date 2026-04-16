All the Stars Were Out For Brunello Cucinelli's Documentary Screening in NYC
At the Lincoln Center, our favorite style muses, actors, and famous friends of the label came together to fête the film.
At the Lincoln Center, our favorite style muses, actors, and famous friends of the label came together to fête the film.
Carolina Cucinelli, together with Alessio Piastrelli of the Brunello Cucinelli Men's Style Team, tells L'OFFICIEL about new projects dedicated to the world of tailoring and the launch of 'The Magic of Suits,' an artistic video revealing the magic of the Made in Solomeo suit.